Pensacola's finest: 11 officers who earned PPD's highest honor are recognized in book

In moments when there was no time to think before acting, law enforcement officers have used top notch training and bravery to turn potential tragedies into true tales of heroism.

"For most officers, the things they do go unnoticed," said Sgt. Mike Simmons, a retired Pensacola Police Department officer.

The Pensacola Police Department has been recognizing officers who go above and beyond the call of their regular duties with an awards system since 1978. The Gold Medal of Valor is the highest honor that's been given to 11 officers who all gathered for a rare photo opportunity Friday.

Simmons has been compiling such stories as PPD's long-time historian. He shares the department's storied past in his blog, "Old Police Stories," and most recently on the pages of a few self-published books. Simmons' most recent book, "Stories of Pensacola's Finest" captures some of the deeds behind the Gold Medal of Valor recipients.

PPD's most recent gold medal recipient this year gave his mom a Mother's Day she'll never forget. Officer Anthony Giorgio was off duty spending time with his family at Johnson Beach. Nearby, some out of towners were swimming in the Gulf.

"As I was leaving, I was talking to my mom and heard some screams and ran out to the water," Giorgio said. "I grabbed one kid and ended up swimming them up."

Five people who were unfamiliar with Florida's dangerous undercurrents were on the verge of drowning in that moment. Giorgio went back into the water a couple more times to help another child and a woman make it safely back to shore. He helped save three lives that day.

Potential tragedy doesn't care if officers are on or off the clock. In 2009, Officer Greg Gordon had just left the jail and spotted a house fire as he passed by near the corner of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Hatton Street.

"I kicked in the door and crawled inside to where I heard a noise," Gordon said.

Gordon briefly saw a neighbor outside who told him the home's resident was most likely inside. Gordon entered the home and crawled toward the sound of a man in the living room struggling to breathe through the soot and brown smoke.

"I crawled to him and was able to pull him out of the house and save his life," Gordon said. "It was a pretty amazing experience."

To date, about 120 PPD officers have received various distinctions

The department doles out multiple awards for bravery that take into account the amount of risk and other factors. To date, about 120 PPD officers have received various distinctions of the gold medal, bronze cross, silver cross, lifesaving award or blue star for those killed in the line of duty.

When an officer performs an exceptional fete, his or her supervisor can write up a nomination for the officer to receive recognition. An awards committee then reviews the nomination and makes a recommendation for the chief's final approval on which distinction the officer should receive.

Some officers have received more than one award in their career. Lt. Randy Stull, who retired after 35 years with PPD, has received the bronze, silver and gold distinctions.

In 1999, Officers James Hendry and Tonya Humphries earned their Gold Medal of Valor together by responded to a call about a house fire that originated in the kitchen in the home of an elderly couple near Ninth Avenue and Cervantes Street.

"When I first went in, she told me to save her husband," Hendry said.

Hendry pushed the woman's wheelchair to Humphries who was coming through the front door and got her to safety. Next, they located the husband, a cancer patient with advanced illness, in a bedroom. Hendry lifted the man by hooking under his arms and Humphries took his legs. They carried him out of the smoky house together.

"I had his legs as I was walking backward and James had his torso," Humphries said. "We were tripping over furniture and couldn't see anything. It was pitch black."

It was cold and wet outside when they all made it out to safety. Hendry and Humphries made it out in the nick of time as the blaze flared violently enough at Hendry's back to singe his hair.

Henry Cassady was the first Gold Medal of Valor recipient

To date, the recipients of the Pensacola Police Department's Gold Medal of Valor include Henry Cassady, Randy Stull, Bruce Camacho, Mike Wood, Chip Simmons, Mike McVicker, Greg Sievers, Tonya Humphries, James Hendry, Greg Gordon and Anthony Giorgio.

Friday was extra special as the group celebrated the 78th birthday of Cassady, a retired officer. Cassady is something of a local legend in the world of law enforcement, according to Mike Simmons, the PPD historian. Cassady was the first Gold Medal of Valor recipient.

Cassady came into Pensacola on his day off in 1985. In movie-like fashion, he saw a would-be bank robber run out of a bank with a bag of money in one hand and a gun firing at Deputy Bob Pollock in the other.

Without taking much time to think, Cassady ran over to assist in the shootout between Pollock and the robber. Cassady fired one round with his own firearm and hit the robber in the neck. The robber's wound was treated, and he was arrested.

Mike Simmons loves spending as much time as he can on Memory Lane.

"I wanted to document them because there's never been a collection of those stories," he said. "Officers go unsung enough, the town needs to see these guys and what good they do."