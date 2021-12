Update on Road Construction Projects in the Moore City Limits. 4th Street Underpass Project Update as of April 2021. $27.9 million in General Obligations bonds were approved in June of 2018 for the 4th Street Underpass project. There are multiple phases to this project and there is no deadline for the project completion. The engineering and property acquisitions have begun and are ongoing. The City is currently in the property acquisition phase which originally started over a year ago with appraising the properties impacted by the project. It’s likely this process could take another year and construction would then begin around summer of 2022. Once construction does begin, it’s anticipated the project will take around 2 years to complete.

TRAFFIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO