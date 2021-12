411’s WWE Broken Skull Sessions Report: Diamond Dallas Page. -Steve Austin welcomes us to the show with his usual great introduction of his guest. He mentions DDP is his good friend and former roommate. Austin asks DDP if they ever worked together and DDP says there was a 6 man or 8 man match where Austin knocked the dog piss out of him. Austin says it was during The Invasion and it wasn’t a match, but when Austin returned and attacked everyone before he turned to The Alliance. They take a drink of wine and put over the taste.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO