3 men shot in front of Queens shopping center

By Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

Three men were shot in front of a shopping center in Queens on Saturday.

It happened just before 4 p.m. on Baisley Boulevard in Jamaica.

The men were sitting inside a white Jeep Cherokee when the suspect started shooting at the vehicle.

All three men were taken to Jamaica Hospital.

Police say there may have been some type of dispute between the gunman and the victims.

ALSO READ | Loved ones speak out after teen girl killed by alleged drunk driver on Long Island

A crash between a car and pickup truck on Long Island killed a 15-year-old and injured four others Saturday night. CeFaan Kim reports with the latest.

