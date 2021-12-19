ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Shop With A Cop distributes presents to families

By Joseph Price
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UZsDv_0dQjYpgC00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Lnqe_0dQjYpgC00

In Little Rock, Shop With A Cop looked a little different this year, but the Christmas spirit remains the same.

Kids submitted their wish lists to officers earlier and today their families received their gifts.

The pickup was hosted by the greater Archview Baptist Church on 123rd street.

Officers say the kids aren’t the only ones who get something special out of the Shop With A Cop program.

“When a kid sees me today they’ll remember me later on, say ‘that’s the officer that helped me out there, that’s the officer that helped me with a gift,’ it just brings a joy to myself,” Lt. Van Watson of the Little Rock Police Department said.

Officers volunteer their time to interact with the families, shop for the gifts and even do some wrapping.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Society
Little Rock, AR
Sports
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Arkansas Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Archview Baptist Church#The Shop With A Cop
KARK 4 News

Man sentenced to 1,823 years in prison to be set free

Lawrence Stephens was a homeless restaurant worker and only 18 years old in 2001 when he and several others pulled off a home invasion robbery in the Seaford section of York County. According to his attorney, no one was home, no shots were fired and no one was injured.
HAMPTON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Sports
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
611K+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy