Shop With A Cop distributes presents to families

In Little Rock, Shop With A Cop looked a little different this year, but the Christmas spirit remains the same.

Kids submitted their wish lists to officers earlier and today their families received their gifts.

The pickup was hosted by the greater Archview Baptist Church on 123rd street.

Officers say the kids aren’t the only ones who get something special out of the Shop With A Cop program.

“When a kid sees me today they’ll remember me later on, say ‘that’s the officer that helped me out there, that’s the officer that helped me with a gift,’ it just brings a joy to myself,” Lt. Van Watson of the Little Rock Police Department said.

Officers volunteer their time to interact with the families, shop for the gifts and even do some wrapping.

