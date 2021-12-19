ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

‘SNL’ calls off live audience due to omicron variant fears

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45o3Fz_0dQjYhrc00

NEW YORK CITY (NEXSTAR) — This year’s final episode of “Saturday Night Live” will be without a live audience – something viewers haven’t seen since the fall of 2020 – amid rising COVID-19 cases.

Hours before Saturday’s episode, the show announced that “due to a recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight’s taping of ‘Saturday Night Live.'”

Saturday’s episode with host Paul Rudd will also have a limited cast and crew, SNL confirmed. Because of the limited crew, planned musical guest Charli XCX will also not be performing. In a Twitter post , the singer shares she is “devastated and heartbroken,” but “currently safe and healthy.” She goes on to encourage everyone to “look after yourselves out there and make sure you get vaccinated if you haven’t already.”

Breakthrough infections may create ‘super immunity’ to COVID-19, study suggests

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, “SNL” moved to virtual shows , with its cast appearing from home in prerecorded segments or via Zoom. In October 2020 , the show brought in a live studio audience for the first time.

This announcement comes just one day after the Rockettes canceled their annual “Christmas Spectacular” at Radio City Music Hall due to “increasing challenges from the pandemic.” Spiking COVID-19 cases have also forced the NFL to reschedule games , upended Broadway shows, and thrown Americans’ holiday travel plans into disarray .

New York state reported Friday that just over 21,000 people had tested positive for COVID-19 the previous day, the highest single-day total for new cases since testing became widely available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charli Xcx
Person
Paul Rudd
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Star Leaves Studio Amid COVID-19 Surge

Ginger Zee is taking precautions amid the latest surge in COVID cases with the omicron variant. The Good Morning America meteorologist announced Tuesday that she would be working outside of the studio for a while after the concerning uptick of cases in New York City especially. "Back out of the...
TV & VIDEOS
Kenosha News.com

Paul Rudd hosts 'SNL' sans audience, Charli XCX amid omicron

The long-running sketch comedy show announced on social media Saturday afternoon that the night's episode, featuring “Ant-Man” star Paul Rudd as host, would tape without a live audience and with only limited cast and crew “due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution.”
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

SNL will tape without a studio audience and with limited cast and crew due to Omicron spike

The New York Post reports that Saturday Night Live nearly canceled tonight's episode after four cast members tested positive, including Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman and Aristotle Athari -- and "three others" have called out because they are now “fearful” about coming to NBC Studios at 30 Rockefeller Center. "Although some set sources claimed executive producer Lorne Michaels, 77, had tested positive, others have denounced that as 'NOT' true — and confirmed that he’s actually on set overseeing tonight’s show right now," the New York Post reports. SNL tweeted that it is proceeding with tonight's final episode of 2021, hosted by Paul Rudd with musical guest Charli XXCX, eight hours before airtime. "Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight’s taping of Saturday Night Live and the show will have limited cast and crew," tweeted SNL's Twitter account. "The show continues to follow all government safety guidelines in addition to a rigorous testing protocol." UPDATE: Charli XCX announces her performance has been canceled due to the limited crew.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Snl#Covid#Radio City Music Hall#Americans
hot969boston.com

SNL Cancels Studio Audience, Reruns Skits Due To COVID

Due to the spike in COVID cases in the country and the Omicron variant, the last episode of Saturday Night Live of 2021, with host Paul Rudd, canceled the studio audience, gave most of the cast and crew the night off, and re-ran several skits on Saturday (12/18). Keenan Thompson and Michael Che were the only cast members present.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Variety

Fox Cancels ‘New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022’ Times Square Telecast Due to Omicron Surge

Fox has decided against moving forward with its “New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022″ production in New York due to the ongoing surge of COVID-19 and its Omicron variant. The network announced its shift in plans on Tuesday evening. “While we are confident in the health and safety protocols for ‘Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022,’ the recent velocity of the spread of Omicron cases has made it impossible to produce a live special in Times Square that meets our standards,” Fox Entertainment said in a statement. “We will not be moving forward with ‘Fox’s New Year’s Eve...
ENTERTAINMENT
Decider.com

Saddest TV Cancellations of 2021

This year undoubtedly brought us some great new television, with shows such as Shadow and Bone, Hawkeye, True Story, Only Murders In The Building and more making their debut. However, we may have lost just as many TV treasures as we gained. Thats right: 2021 robbed us of some of our favorite series!
TV & VIDEOS
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Tracee Ellis Ross saddens fans with painful goodbye

It was a very sad and difficult day for Tracee Ellis Ross when she took a step back from her comedic genius to deliver a painful farewell. In an emotional post, the daughter of Diana Ross was overcome with feelings as she shared photos from the wrap party of her show, Black-ish.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Ariana Grande Shows Off Her Toned Body In A Pink Strapless Bralette On The 'Voice'—I'm Shocked She Didn't Slip Out Of It!

Ariana Grande continues to wow us with her outfits on The Voice; and the one she wore on Monday, December 6th might just be one of our favorite ones to date! The 28-year-old Voice coach took the 90s theme of Monday’s show very seriously, as she channeled one of the biggest and most iconic popstars of the entire decade. We are of course talking about Britney Spears!
CELEBRITIES
WGNO

WGNO

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy