ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden picks Caroline Kennedy, Michelle Kwan for ambassadorships

By Associated Press
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BkKCl_0dQjYf6A00

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday he’s nominating Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of President John F. Kennedy who served as ambassador to Japan during the Obama administration, to serve as ambassador to Australia and Michelle Kwan, the renowned U.S. Olympic figure skater, to serve as his chief envoy to Belize.

Kennedy threw her support behind Biden relatively early in the crowded 2020 Democratic primary process. In a Boston Globe editorial to announce her endorsement, she praised Biden for his long career as a public servant and fondly recalled Biden visiting Tokyo as vice president while she was ambassador.

Build Back Better plan likely delayed to next year, Democrats switch focus to voting rights

Kennedy in a statement offered gratitude to Solomon Islanders and Australian coast watchers in the Pacific who rescued her father during World War II after his crew’s motor torpedo boat was sunk by the Japanese in August 1943.

“If confirmed, I will work hard to repay this debt,” she said. “I look forward to collaborating with the Government of Australia to strengthen our alliance, improve global health and increase vaccine access during this terrible pandemic and to address the urgent climate crisis. I am excited to get to know the Australian people, learn about their fascinating country and share with them what I love most about America.”

Biden appointed another member of the Kennedy clan, Victoria Kennedy, an attorney and the widow of Sen. Ted Kennedy, to serve as his ambassador to Austria. The Senate confirmed her nomination in October.

Kwan, a two-time Olympic medalist, was also an early supporter of Biden’s successful White House run, joining his campaign in 2019 as surrogate director.

Kwan was named the State Department’s first public diplomacy envoy in 2006. Kwan currently serves as the treasurer and a board member of Special Olympics International.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John F Kennedy
Person
Caroline Kennedy
Person
Ted Kennedy
Person
Joe Biden
Reuters

U.S. Senate backs Biden nominee Burns to be ambassador to China

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A majority of the U.S. Senate on Thursday backed the confirmation of President Joe Biden’s nomination of Nicholas Burns to be ambassador to China, positioning the veteran diplomat for a central role in the increasingly fractious relations between the two global rivals. As voting continued, the...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Biden taps JFK daughter Caroline as Australia ambassador

President Joe Biden on Wednesday named Caroline Kennedy as the US ambassador to Australia, giving a new public role to the once reticent scion of the celebrated political dynasty. Kennedy was three years old when her father entered the White House in 1961 and, along with her younger brother John Jr., charmed the public, with Neil Diamond later inspired by her to write the song "Sweet Caroline."
POLITICS
The Guardian

Scott Morrison should advocate for Julian Assange when talking to Caroline Kennedy

His meeting with new American ambassador to Australia, Caroline Kennedy, will likely be the happiest event in the prime minister’s diary, flavoured with election and budgetary pressures. But Scott Morrison might attach a coda to their conversation. It should be about the continuation of the US bid to extradite Julian Assange from the United Kingdom to face a possible 175-year sentence in the US. This extradition was recently given new life by a decision of British judges that the US action has merit.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#U S Olympic#Democratic#Boston Globe#Democrats#Australian#Japanese#Senate#White House#The State Department
erienewsnow.com

Caroline Kennedy Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of Caroline Kennedy, former US ambassador to Japan. Marriage: Edwin Arthur Schlossberg (July 19, 1986-present) Children: John "Jack" Kennedy (January 19, 1993); Tatiana Celia (May 5, 1990); Rose Kennedy (June 25, 1988) Education: Harvard (Radcliffe), B.A, 1980; Columbia University, J.D., 1988. Religion: Roman...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

US skating legend Michelle Kwan tapped as Belize ambassador

President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated Michelle Kwan to be US ambassador to Belize, the biggest diplomatic role yet for the figure skating legend. The five-time world champion, who previously has served primarily in public diplomacy rather than policy roles, needs Senate confirmation. "I am honored to be nominated by President Biden to serve as ambassador to Belize, and if confirmed, I will be very proud to serve my country," Kwan wrote on Twitter after the White House announced her nomination. From 1995 to 2005, Kwan won an unprecedented 43 titles, including world women's crowns in 1996, 1998, 2000, 2001 and 2003.
POLITICS
Washington Post

Biden’s presence at the Kennedy Center Honors signals to many a return to tradition and normalcy

There’s an old saying that 80 percent of life is just showing up — and President Biden got three standing ovations Sunday night without saying a word. The audience broke into loud and extended applause when he and first lady Jill Biden stepped into the presidential box for the 44th Kennedy Center Honors, one of Washington’s most prestigious social and cultural events. They brought along Vice President Harris and the second gentleman Doug Emhoff.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Michelle Obama and Kamala Harris in lead for 2024 if Biden decides not to run, poll says

Former first lady Michelle Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris have emerged as favourites for the Democratic nomination in 2024, if President Joe Biden opts not to run for a second term, a new poll shows.The Hill-HarrisX poll has the women leading a slew of other likely candidates, including former presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, and former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg.Among those candidates, Ms Harris had the most support, with 13 per cent of respondents in the 18-19 November survey saying they would support her. She was closely followed by Ms Obama, who had...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy