Shore defeats Manalapan - Girls basketball recap
Rylee Drahos stole the show as she scored 32 points for Shore in its 59-40 win over Manalapan in the opening round of the Blue Devil Holiday Tournament in West Long Branch. Shore...www.nj.com
