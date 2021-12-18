Vigil Honors Samer Abdulah, Employee Killed In Ridley Township Smoke Shop Robbery

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Loved ones gathered in Ridley Township Saturday to mourn a father of five who was shot and killed during a robbery. Ridley Township police are still searching for who pulled the trigger.

Samer Abdulah was shot and killed while working at the Empire Smoke Shop in Crum Lynne. Authorities said they found him behind the counter.

Authorities caught the suspect on surveillance video, running away.

Those who attended the vigil Saturday said the loss of Abdulah is difficult to comprehend.

“He was a really good person. He was shy. He was good to his customers,” Antoinette Haren, a loved one, said. “And we just don’t have any rhyme or reason to why someone would want to do this to him.”

She added, “We want justice, you know? We just want the person found. Our hearts are broken, and we lost a really good person.”

Anyone who recognized the suspect should call authorities.