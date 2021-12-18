ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridley Township, PA

Vigil Honors Samer Abdulah, Employee Killed In Ridley Township Smoke Shop Robbery

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Loved ones gathered in Ridley Township Saturday to mourn a father of five who was shot and killed during a robbery. Ridley Township police are still searching for who pulled the trigger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TVRMm_0dQjYQo900

Samer Abdulah was shot and killed while working at the Empire Smoke Shop in Crum Lynne. Authorities said they found him behind the counter.

Authorities caught the suspect on surveillance video, running away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hqrZi_0dQjYQo900

Those who attended the vigil Saturday said the loss of Abdulah is difficult to comprehend.

“He was a really good person. He was shy. He was good to his customers,” Antoinette Haren, a loved one, said. “And we just don’t have any rhyme or reason to why someone would want to do this to him.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tcYo9_0dQjYQo900

She added, “We want justice, you know? We just want the person found. Our hearts are broken, and we lost a really good person.”

Anyone who recognized the suspect should call authorities.

Comments / 8

 

ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

