FREE PODCAST 12/18 – WKPWP Interview Classic (5 Yrs. Ago): Wade talks with Jim Ross about end of Lawler’s WWE TV run, HBK-Styles prospects, HOF candidates, NJPW on AXS, more (96 min.)

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic from...

Wrestling World

WWE has changed plans for Roman Reigns

In the last episode of Friday Night Smackdown that aired a couple of days ago, we saw how Roman Reigns abandoned the services of his personal advisor, Paul Heyman, attacking him and then being attacked by the historical wrestler followed by the Mad Genius: Brock Lesnar. After weeks in which...
Complex

Jake Paul Responds After Le’Veon Bell Challenges Him to Boxing Match

Less than 24 hours after winning his fifth career bout with a knockout victory over Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul already has another challenger who wants to step in the ring with him. Former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell took to Twitter to demand a fight with Paul, claiming he’s been...
Person
Shawn Michaels
Person
Wade Keller
Person
Jim Ross
Person
Jerry Lawler
Wrestling World

Raw: Shocking changes for Doudrop

In recent months, we've seen former NXT UK athlete, Piper Niven, be moved to the red roster of Monday Night Raw, with the athlete joining Eva Marie, with the latter supposed to mentor the Scottish girl, who should have grown up in front of WWE cameras thanks to her proximity to the company's stunning redhead.
The Independent

Kamaru Usman responds as Jake Paul knocks out UFC champion’s former rival Tyron Woodley

Kamaru Usman took to Twitter at the weekend to jokingly play down his role in Tyron Woodley’s losing run, which was extended on Saturday as the former UFC champion was knocked out by Jake Paul.YouTube star Paul stopped Woodley in the sixth round of their boxing rematch, having previously outpointed his fellow American in August.Woodley’s most recent defeat takes his losing run to six fights across mixed martial arts and boxing, with Usman having handed the 39-year-old the first of those losses.Usman dominated Woodley to take the Missourian’s UFC welterweight title in March 2019, and the Nigerian-American still holds...
MMAmania.com

Tyron Woodley draws two-month suspension following Jake Paul KO in Tampa

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley was suspended 60 days by Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, according to MMA Junkie, after getting flattened by social media sensation Jake Paul in the sixth round of their cruiserweight rematch last weekend in Tampa. Watch the replay of Paul’s violent knockout...
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Superstar Reportedly Planning A Full-Time Comeback

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Mike Mondo (fka Mikey of The Spirit Squad) is preparing for a full-time return to the squared circle. Aside from the occasional indie appearance, Mondo has not performed regularly since 2019, but word now is that he is planning to get back into the full-time pro wrestling mix. PWInsider reports that Mondo is working towards a full comeback in 2022.
#Axs Tv#Hof#Njpw#Combat#Wkpwp#Axs#Wwe Tv#Hall Of Fame
Punknews.org

The Berman Hour Podcast interview with Randy Moore (OBLivION series)

We are so pleased to bring you another special episode with The Berman Hour podcast. We are teaming up to present a exclusive first for Into OBLivION, a podcast series where singer/songwriter Jeff Berman aka Divided Heaven will be interviewing the folks involved in making his upcoming album, Oblivion. For the next few weeks we will be dropping interviews with producers Charlie Stavish, Frank Turner, Tim van Doorn; engineers Mike Bardzik and Bradley Riot; guest musicians Randy Moore, Jess Guise, Jen 'Pop' Razavi and more. Oblivion will be out February 2022 through A-F Records and Gunner Records. The release is available for pre-order, you can click here to grab your copy.
Pro Wrestling Torch

12/20 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on Styles & Omos vs. The Mysterios, Cutting Edge with Miz & Maryse, Belair vs. Doudrop, Day 1 hype

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves. Tonight after the show, join Wade Keller live with guest co-host Javier Machado to break down the show with live callers and emails. •STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES.
Pro Wrestling Torch

WWE announces key segments for this week’s Monday Night Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... This week’s Monday Night Raw will feature a number of key segments to build the WWE Day One event on New Year’s Day. On this week’s show, WWE announced that A.J. Styles and Omos would be guests on Miz TV, Maryse would join Edge on an episode of The Cutting Edge, and that Styles & Omos would face The Mysterios in a tag team match.
Pro Wrestling Torch

12/20 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT: Hazelwood’s live alt-perspective on Lashley’s address, “Cutting Edge” and “Miz TV,” Balor vs. Theory, Belair vs. Doudrop, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... REPORT BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD (@B_Lee253), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR. Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves. Ring Announcer: Mike Rome. Backstage Correspondent(s): Sarah Schreiber, Kevin Patrick. Tonight after the show, join PWTorch.com founder and editor Wade Keller and guest co-host Javier...
Pro Wrestling Torch

12/20 RING OF HONOR TV REPORT: Josh Woods vs. Dak Draper, Dante Caballero vs. Matt Makowski, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... RING OF HONOR TV (EPISODE #535) AIRED ON SINCLAIR SYNDICATED TV & ROHWRESTLING.COM. – The opening theme aired. Quinn McKay welcomes everyone to this week’s show which will focus the future of wrestling as a Top Prospect episode. Stating in 2011, ROH has conducted a Top Prospect tournament to showcase who will be the future stars of wrestling. In the first Top Prospect tournament Mike Bennett win defeating Kyle O’Reily in the finals. Other Top Prospect winners include Matt Taven, Hansen, Donovan Dijak, Lio Rush, Josh Woods and Dak Draper. Woods and Draper will square off in the main event of today’s show. Also on the show Dante Caballero will wrestle Matt Makowski and the opening match will be a Four Corner Survival match between Joe Keys, Eric Martin, Adrian Soriano, and Rayo.
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Announces Return Of Former Star For Special Grudge Match

Guess who’s back? Wrestlers are legitimate athletes, but they do not do the same things as their contemporaries. One of the major differences is in the area of retirement, as you do not see wrestlers stay out of the ring forever most of the time. It also helps that wrestlers are able to come back for a one off match if they choose, which is the case again with another retired wrestler.
Pro Wrestling Torch

12/21 NXT ON USA REPORT: Wells’s Report on AJ Styles appearing, Raquel Gonzalez vs. Dakota Kai, Pete Dunne vs. Tony D’Angelo, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... LIVE IN ORLANDO, FLA., AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER. Join the “PWT Talks NXT” Dailycast with me, Tom Stoup and Nate Lindberg to break down the episode:. •STREAM LIVE, STARTING AROUND 10:15E/9:15C. •CALL: (515) 605-9345 (press “1” to queue)...
Pro Wrestling Torch

NXT Championship match set for New Year’s Evil

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Tommaso Ciampa will defend his NXT Championship against Bron Breakker at New Year’s Evil on January 4. This week on NXT, Breakker confronted Ciampa and requested the shot at the title. Ciampa agreed, but said he wasn’t ready to be NXT Champion in his NXT. Ciampa then slapped Breakker, which caused Breakker to attack and get the upper hand to close the segment.
Pro Wrestling Torch

GCW announces ROH championship match for Hammerstein Ballroom show

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... The ROH World Championship will be on the line during GCW’s Hammerstein Ballroom show on January 23. The company announced on Tuesday that ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham would defend his championship against Blake Christian. This is the first official match on the show.
