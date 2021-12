Reading’s Genesius Theatre presents “A Berks County Christmas Carol,” an adaptation of the timeless Charles Dickens story with a local twist, opening on December 10. It is an original musical with music and lyrics by Michael O’Flaherty (who also stars as Ebenezer Scrooge) and book by L.J. Fecho (who directs the production). Fecho and O’Flaherty are both experienced actors and theater personnel. O’Flaherty co-founded the Genesius Theatre in 1971 and was its first Artistic Director. Fecho is the current Artistic Director.

BERKS COUNTY, PA ・ 18 DAYS AGO