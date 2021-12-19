ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona, MN

Shelter for women and children in Winona helps families in need

By Kade Overton
 3 days ago

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) – The Winona community now has a new safe shelter for women and children.

The Grace House is a transitional shelter for women and their kids who need a place to live while getting on their feet.

The executive director of Grace Place says that there hasn’t been sheltering for women and children within Winona, and they felt the need to open one.

“We don’t mind if we start one family at a time. We want to give that family time and space to heal. Also, we want to give them a hand up and help them overcome obstacles that they might not be able to overcome themselves,” said Grace Place founder, Carla Burton.

The shelter can hold up to nine individuals at a time.

