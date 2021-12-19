ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Book review: Meandering account of 19th-century European exploration of the Arctic still offers insights

By David James
Anchorage Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExplorations in the Icy North: How Travel Narratives Shaped Arctic Science in the Nineteenth Century, by Nanna Katrine Lüders Kaalund. University of Pittsburgh Press, 2021. 240 pages. $40. Midway through “Explorations in the Icy North,” Nanna Katrine Lüders Kaalund writes, “Science in the Arctic was shaped not only...

www.adn.com

