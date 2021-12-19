ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Kangol Kid, Member of Hip-Hop Group UTFO, Dies of Cancer at 55

By Associated Press
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11cgJe_0dQjWvcS00

Kangol Kid, a member of the legendary hip-hop group UTFO, has died after a battle with colon cancer. He was 55.

The family of Kangol Kid — whose real name is Shaun Shiller Fequiere — said in a statement that he died peacefully around 3 a.m. Saturday at a hospital in Manhasset, New York. He was diagnosed with cancer in February.

Kid was known for often sporting the popular Kangol headwear and being a member of UTFO, which stands for Untouchable Force Organization. The four-member group was known for 1980s hits including “Roxanne, Roxanne” and “Ya Cold Wanna Be With Me.”

Along with his hip-hop success, Kid became recognized for his efforts against breast cancer through the Mama Luke Foundation. Following his diagnosis, he had spoken publicly about the need for regular screening.

Comments / 1

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Carlos Marin, Singer in British Quartet Il Divo, Dies at 53

Carlos Marín, who was part of the British singing group Il Divo, died Sunday at age 53. The cause of death was not revealed; however, he had been hospitalized recently. The group announced his death via its Instagram account. “It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marin, has passed away,” the post reads. “He will be missed by his friends, family and fans. There wiIl never be another voice or spirit like Carlos. For 17 years the four of us have been on this incredible journey of Il Divo together, and we...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis Respond to Chris Noth Assault Allegations

Chris Noth’s And Just Like That co-stars are responding to the assault allegations against him. In the statement, which was posted to social media Monday and attributed to Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, the performers said they “commend” the women who have come forward. Noth’s character, Mr. Big, was killed off of HBO Max’s Sex and the City sequel series during the premiere episode. “We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” the message read. “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Zendaya Deals With Love, Loss and Addiction in ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Trailer

Zendaya’s Rue seems to be in even more trouble than before in the new trailer for season two of Euphoria. The two-and-a-half minute video opens with Rue entering what seems like a Narcotics Anonymous meeting with luggage that she seems to be carrying around with her everywhere. Her sponsor, Colman Domingo’s Ali, whom viewers got to know in Rue’s holiday special from January 2020, is sitting in the first row. “When I first met her, I was just immediately in love,” Rue says, over shots of Hunter Schafer’s Jules, her girlfriend from season one and Rue’s other addiction. “As soon as I...
TV SERIES
AceShowbiz

Rapper Kangol Kid Dies at 55 After Battle With Stage 4 Colon Cancer

The member of 'Roxanne, Roxanne' hitmakers UTFO has lost battle with stage 4 colon cancer at the age of 55, less than a year after going public with his diagnosis. AceShowbiz - Kangol Kid passed away at the age of 55. His death came only 10 months after he went public with his stage 4 colon cancer diagnosis. The news was revealed by promoter Van Silk after he reached out to Kangol Kid's UTFO bandmate Mix Master Ice.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Rolling Stone

UTFO Rapper Kangol Kid Dead at 55

Kangol Kid, a member of the Brooklyn hip-hop group UTFO whose 1984 song “Roxanne, Roxanne” sparked a legendary rap rivalry, has died at the age of 55. The emcee/producer born Shaun Fequiere’s death comes after he revealed he was battling stage 4 colon cancer; he was first diagnosed in February 2021; in late November, Kangol Kid shared a photo of his fellow rapper LL Cool J visiting him at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, New York, where he recently underwent surgery. “Please forgive me for not returning calls and more,” Kangol Kid wrote at the time. “Things have become, and are...
BROOKLYN, NY
soultracks.com

Stars unite around ailing Kangol Kid of UTFO

(December 12, 2021) One of our great friends, "Bowlegged Lou" George of Full Force, has updated us on the health of legendary UTFO co-founder Kangol Kid, who is hospitalized, battling colon cancer. Born Shiller Shaun Fequiere, Kangol Kid and his partners Educated Rapper (d. 2017), Doctor Ic and Mix Master...
CELEBRITIES
NME

UTFO frontman Kangol Kid has died aged 55

Kangol Kid – frontman and co-founder of hip hop outfit UTFO – has died aged 55 after a ten-month battle with colon cancer. As reported by HipHopDX, veteran New York promoter Van Silk (who is also undergoing treatment for the same cancer) confirmed the news in a text to the outlet.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kangol Kid
HipHopDX.com

U.T.F.O. Legend Kangol Kid Has Died Just 10 Months After Cancer Diagnosis

New York, NY – The warning signs were there on Friday (December 17). Several friends of Hip Hop pioneer Kangol Kid were posting prayers for the U.T.F.O. legend on social media, raising a red flag for anyone not in his inner circle. Hours later, the news broke Kangol Kid had indeed passed on, bringing his valiant fight with Stage 4 colon cancer to a tragic end.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The US Sun

What was Kangol Kid’s cause of death?

Legendary breakdancer and music producer Kangol Kid, real name Shaun Fequiere, was pronounced dead on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Kangol Kid was 55 years old at the time of his passing, he had a lengthy career in the music business since his rise to fame in the 1980s. What was...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star LL Cool J Mourns Death of UTFO Rapper Kangol Kid

NCIS: Los Angeles star LL Cool J turned back to his NYC roots as he honored the memory of a recently departed friend and old-school rapper. The family of Shaun Shiller Fequiere, who was a member of the group UTFO, announced that he had died, Saturday. Fequiere went by the name Kangol Kid (check his classic hat). Back in February, the 55-year-old said he was diagnosed with colon cancer.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorectal Cancer#Breast Cancer#Kangol#Utfo#Hip Hop Group#The Mama Luke Foundation
Stereogum

Greg Tate Dead At 64

Greg Tate, one of the greatest music critics in the history of the form, has died. Duke University Press, Tate’s publisher, has confirmed the news of his death to ARTNews. No cause of death has been revealed. Tate was 64. Tate was born in Dayton, and he grew up there...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Pride Publishing

‘Godfather of Hip-Hop Journalism’ Greg Tate dies at 64

Greg Tate, the renowned godfather of hip-hop journalism, has died. The music and culture writer, who excelled as a musician, was 64. “This hurts,” radio host and music journalist Errol Nazareth said on Twitter. “I worshipped his writing. His book, Flyboy In The Buttermilk, hugely impacted how I approached writing about music. And Everything But the Burden: What White People Are Taking From Black Culture is essential,” Nazareth wrote.
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy