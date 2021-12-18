ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla Baby: Mom Delivers Daughter While Dad Keeps Electric Car On Autopilot

By Cecilia Levine
 3 days ago
Keating, Yiran, Rafa and Maeve Sherry. Photo Credit: Yiran Wu Sherry Facebook

Maeve Lily was almost named Maeve Tess. Can you guess why?

She was born in the front of her Pennsylvania parents' Tesla, her dad's left hand resting lightly on the wheel with the car in autopilot, and his right being squeezed by her mom's as she welcomed her into the world.

Yiran and Keating Sherry thought they'd be able to make it to the hospital before their baby girl was born the morning of Sept. 9, TODAY reports. Spoiler alert: They didn't.

Instead, the "Tesla Baby," as nurses as Paioli Hospital nicknamed her, was delivered on the way there, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Keating was getting the couple's 3-year-old son Rafa ready for school when he noticed his wife's water broke. With no time to waste, Yiran -- who delivered her firstborn via C-section -- got into the car, and the family headed toward the hospital.

Keating rested his left hand lightly on the wheel as Yiran grabbed his right tightly from the floor of the vehicle, preparing to deliver her baby, the Inquirer said. And she did, right there, on the floor of the car. The family of four eventually arrived at Paoli Hospital after what felt like eternity, the couple said.

Yiran told the Inquirer she wouldn't be surprised if in 2037, Maeve was getting her learner's permit with that same car.

