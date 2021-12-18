ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers star Anthony Davis out at least four weeks with sprained MCL in left knee

By Jeff Zillgitt, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

The Los Angeles Lakers' rough start to the season just got even more difficult.

All-Star forward-center Anthony Davis was diagnosed with a sprained MCL in his left knee and will be re-evaluated in four weeks, the team announced on Saturday.

Davis sustained the injury in Friday’s 110-92 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. It happened during the third quarter when Minnesota’s Jaden McDaniels fell into Davis' leg. Davis left the game and did not return.

Davis missed games on Dec. 10 and 12 with left knee soreness. He returned for Wednesday’s victory against the Dallas Mavericks before injuring the knee on Friday.

COVID PROTOCOLS: Durant, Irving among nine Nets players on COVID list

The Lakers and Davis have struggled this season. Los Angeles is 16-14 and in sixth place in the Western Conference . Davis averages 23.3 points and 9.9 rebounds, but he is shooting just 17.9% on 3-pointers and struggling with his mid-range game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FTExq_0dQjWl2Q00
Anthony Davis is averaging 23.3 points per game for the Lakers this season. Bruce Kluckhohn, AP

The eight-time All-Star has a history of injuries, including playing in just 36 of 72 games last season and 56 of 82 games in 2018-19.

DeAndre Jordan will receive increased minutes at center for the shorthanded Lakers, who started the season with injury issues and now have COVID-related absences , too. Five Lakers, including center Dwight Howard, are in health and safety protocols.

Davis’ injury, coupled with other issues, puts pressure on the Lakers’ front office to seek a deal that improves the roster before the Feb. 10 trade deadline.

Follow Jeff Zillgitt on Twitter @JeffZillgitt .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lakers star Anthony Davis out at least four weeks with sprained MCL in left knee

NBA
NBA
