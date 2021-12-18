ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK Gas Prices Break Records As Europe’s Energy Crisis Worsens

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUK Gas prices have soared by 520 percent this year. The soaring prices reflect current market conditions across Europe, and follow continued geopolitical uncertainty and rising tensions over the 759-mile Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Russia has been accused of putting pressure on Europe by reducing supplies into the continent,...

OilPrice.com

Germany’s Reaction To The Energy Crisis Could Be Catastrophic

The European gas crisis has hogged energy headlines for months. But that hasn’t stopped Germany from retiring half of its nuclear capacity by the end of the year and pushing an accelerated phase-out of its coal-fired plants by 2030. And for Germany’s energy security, it could spell disaster.
Europe faces full-blown energy crisis

Amid a shortage of natural gas, lowered wind power output, outages at nuclear energy facilities and cold weather with winter just starting, power prices in Europe soared this week ? and the worst may yet to come. European prices for natural gas exceeded $2,150 per 1,000 cubic meters on Tuesday...
Kremlin comments on halt of Russian gas supplies to Germany

The stopping of Russian gas supplies to Germany via the Yamal-Europe network is not political or related to the wait for certification of the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline, the Kremlin said on Tuesday. The previous day, it was reported that state-owned giant Gazprom, the system's operator in Russia and...
The Independent

Russian pipeline faces big hurdles amid Ukraine tensions

The pipeline is built and being filled with natural gas. But Russia’s Nord Stream 2 faces a rocky road before any gas flows to Germany, with its new leaders adopting a more skeptical tone toward the project and tensions ratcheting up over Russia’s troop buildup at the Ukrainian border. The pipeline opposed by Ukraine Poland and the U.S. awaits final approval from Germany and the European Union to bypass other countries and start bringing natural gas directly to Europe. The continent is struggling with a shortage that has sent prices surging, fueling inflation and raising fears about what...
Vladimir Putin
The Independent

Energy bills set to skyrocket even more, suppliers warn

Energy bills are set to skyrocket even further in the new year, providers have warned.Good Energy, EDF and trade body Energy UK have told the Financial Times that the Government urgently needs to intervene after the cost of gas in wholesale markets rose by more than 500% in less than a year.Emma Pinchbeck, chief executive of Energy UK, described the situation as a “nationwide crisis”.She told the FT: “Other treasuries in Europe have already responded to the crisis, but in the UK, the energy sector is still asking if the Chancellor knows that energy bills going up by over 50%...
Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Taking Its Toll on Heavy Industries

(Bloomberg) -- The relentless surge in European energy prices is exposing the region’s biggest gas and power consumers to heavy losses, forcing industrial giants to cut production and threatening the economic recovery. With energy costs spiking to fresh records day after day, financial strain is mounting for industries including...
Seeking Alpha

Euro energy crisis encroaches on Northeast - Boston city-gate gas prices spike

Boston Harbor is home to the Nation's longest-operating LNG import facility, and as the corridor has been unable to expand pipeline capacity fast enough to keep up with natural gas demand growth, Massachusetts and neighboring States have imported liquified natural gas from abroad; in 2020 Boston's Everett Terminal accounted for 60% of the Nation's LNG imports.
The Guardian

Nord Stream 2: how Putin’s pipeline paralysed the west

The saga of Nord Stream 2, the gas pipeline between Russia and Germany running along the Baltic seabed, has been stuck so long it has been likened to a suitcase at an airport without a handle – impossible to abandon, and impossible to carry forward. Most of the original cast of characters – Jean-Claude Juncker, Angela Merkel, Matteo Renzi, David Cameron, Petro Poroshenko – have left the political stage. Only one politician has survived the entire story: Vladimir Putin, the Russian President, and the master of divide and rule.
OilPrice.com

Oil Supply Crunch Could Trigger A String Of Energy Crises

Until global oil demand sees a structural decline—not just a pandemic-induced crash—the world will need supply to meet that demand. Saudi Arabia has been warning for months that low global investments in new supply in recent years could lead to potential shortages down the road. Bloomberg’s Julian Lee:...
MarketWatch

European gas futures surge at least 15% as Russia blamed for withholding gas deliveries

Futures for U.K. and Dutch natural-gas contracts surged Tuesday, with strategists and analysts attributing the recent run-up in price to Russia. Reuters reported that natural-gas shipments to Germany, via the Yamal-Europe pipeline near Nesvizh, southwest of Minsk, was reversing its flow, with that coming as Russia has been accused of withholding gas deliveries to Europe, amid tensions tied to Ukraine and Moscow's chargess that it has faced delays getting approval for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. A Kremlin spokesman was quoted as telling Reuters that there was no connection between the reversal of Yamal-Europe's flows and the political wrangling over Ukraine and Nord Stream 2. Prices for the U.K. natgas contract for January were up 15.5% on the ICE Futures Exchange, while the Dutch TTF gas futures were up 16.2%, at last check on Tuesday.
investing.com

Omicron Surging in U.S., Europe Energy Crisis, BBB & API - What's Moving Markets

Investing.com -- President Joe Biden will speak on the deteriorating situation with regard to Covid-19 in the U.S. as new infections hit a record high. European power and gas prices surge another 10% as Russia keeps its gas deliveries to a minimum. Stocks are set to open higher after upbeat earnings from Micron (NASDAQ:MU) and, to a lesser extent, Nike (NYSE:NKE). The Democratic Party is punting a vote on its key spending bill to next year, and the American Petroleum Institute releases weekly inventory data. Here's what's moving markets on Tuesday, 21st December.
OilPrice.com

New Oil And Gas Projects In UK Need To Pass Net-Zero Test

The UK will still allow the development of new oil and gas oilfields in the North Sea if they pass a so-called net-zero test, the government said on Monday as it opened a consultation seeking input on a new climate compatibility checkpoint for the oil and gas industry. The checkpoint...
dallassun.com

Gas price in Europe smashes all-time high

European prices for natural gas exceeded $2,150 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time ever, on Tuesday, according to Intercontinental Exchange's London clearing house. The January futures on the title transfer facility hub in the Netherlands traded at $2,150 per 1,000 cubic meters, marking a 27% increase from Monday.
natureworldnews.com

Report Shows How the Oil Market may be Oversupplied

Oil market surplus looks to be already here, with demand being hammered by Omicron and China's crackdown on independent refiners. Oversupply has been a hot topic in the oil markets in recent months, and it appears that it may soon be a reality. The market bulls' exuberance has been dampened by the weakening of Asian oil demand, which has been sparked by China's zero-COVID regulations and Beijing's ongoing crackdown on independent refiners in Shandong. Brent is currently flirting with contango, a warning of oncoming oversupply. However, there are still some positive considerations, notably the low level of global stockpiles, which are presently about at March 2020 levels. However, with Omicron cases growing every day in European nations, it appears that supply will outstrip demand. ICE Brent fell to $73 per barrel against this backdrop, while WTI, the US benchmark, traded at roughly $70.5 per barrel.
OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Bounce Back On Bullish News

While climbing Omicron cases have sparked fear of demand destruction, supply issues in Libya and falling U.S. oil inventories pushed prices higher. - India needs to add 40 GW per year of renewable capacity to reach the 2030 objective it agreed to at the COP26 summit in Glasgow, but the country seems increasingly unlikelyto do so.
OilPrice.com

Uncertainty To Dominate Oil Markets In 2022

Uncertainty has returned to oil markets at the end of the year as a new variant of Covid combines with inflation fears to threaten demand. Predicting the price of oil is always difficult, but with an energy crisis in Europe, OPEC+ controlling production, the energy transition underway, and Covid continuing next year is particularly difficult to read.
OilPrice.com

Europe’s Gas Prices Jump To Record As Key Pipeline From Russia Halts Flows

European gas prices jumped to an all-time high on Tuesday after natural gas on a key pipeline from Russia to Germany reversed flow eastward and freezing temperatures took hold in many parts of Europe. The benchmark price for Europe at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) surged by 11 percent...
Washington Post

Saudis Are Right to Warn of a Collapse in Oil Supply

This won’t win me any friends among the green lobby, but Saudi Arabia’s Oil Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman is right to warn of a potential energy crisis resulting from falling investment in fossil fuels. Here’s why. The prince warned that worldwide oil production could fall by 30...
