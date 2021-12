I was recently talking to a friend and that’s when she told me that she was afraid to take her toddler out to nice restaurants. She usually takes her grandson to drive-thrus but fears that her grandchild would “act up” in public lol. I was shocked to learn that because I always take my grandson Legend to really nice restaurants and he always acts so nice! He looks around, talks to the waitress, orders off the menu(usually points to what he likes) eats with utensils and he plays with his dinosaurs.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO