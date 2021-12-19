ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Target, LRPD partner to deliver presents in Heroes and Helpers program

By Joseph Price
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

Little Rock police got into the holiday spirit as they loaded up to deliver gifts to the community on Saturday.

Heroes and Helpers is an effort between the Little Rock Police Department and Target.

Kids shopped for gifts with the officers earlier in the holiday season, and the officers delivered the wrapped presents on Saturday.

