ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Video – On this day, Ronaldo stunned Sampdoria with a flying header

By Michel Sakr
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this day in 2019, Juventus travelled to Liguria to take on Claudio Ranieri’s Sampdoria. Paulo Dybala broke the deadlock with a delightful volley. Alex Sandro...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
chiesaditotti.com

Picks to Click: Roma vs. Sampdoria

After a brief hiatus, Picks to Click, our new series in which we attempt to predict which players will excel in any given match, returns to flex our predictive powers ahead of Roma's home tilt against Sampdoria, the final match of 2021. Predicting anything in a sport as chaotic as football can be a fool's errand, but we've been reasonably accurate in most of our calls thus far, but with José Mourinho announcing that he's pressing pause on his pre-match press conferences, our task becomes that much tougher. If we don't know who will play, how then can we predict who will play well?
UEFA
chiesaditotti.com

Probable Formations: Roma vs Sampdoria

Yesterday, we returned with our picks to click feature for today’s match against Sampdoria. And speaking of clicking, every member of Roma’s starting XI against Atalanta in Bergamo over the weekend did just that. From the defense locking down Duvan Zapata and the deadly Atalanta attack to the...
SOCCER
The Independent

Pep Guardiola convinced leaders Manchester City still have room for improvement

Pep Guardiola has warned Manchester City’s Premier League title rivals there is more to come from his team after seeing them roll over Newcastle without getting out of second gear.City head into Christmas three points clear of Liverpool and six better off than Chelsea following a 4-0 win at St James’ Park, despite Guardiola being less than impressed with their first-half display.It was their 34th league victory of 2021, eclipsing the previous record set by Liverpool in 1982, although the Spaniard is convinced there is further improvement in his squad.Asked what that said about his team, he replied: “Our consistency.“I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Claudio Ranieri
Person
Alex Sandro
Person
Paulo Dybala
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juventus#Brazilian#Portuguese
The Independent

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel won’t start witch-hunt against unvaccinated players

Thomas Tuchel has urged the public not to start a witch hunt against unvaccinated Premier League players.Chelsea’s squad still contains players yet to have Covid-19 vaccinations but the majority of the Blues are protected against the virus.The European champions will head into Wednesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final at Brentford without as many as eight top stars ruled out after positive Covid tests.But manager Tuchel has revealed some of those who have tested positive are double-jabbed and still managed to contract Covid.Tuchel has insisted all along that the decision to take up the vaccine must remain a personal choice, and now he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp slams referee Paul Tierney for ‘two wrong decisions’ in Liverpool’s draw at Tottenham

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes his side’s 2-2 draw at Tottenham could have turned out differently if VAR calls had gone their way.The Reds, who reported four cases of coronavirus before the game, were on course for three points in north London after goals from Diogo Jota and Andy Robertson helped them overturn Harry Kane’s early opener.But Son Heung-min took advantage of Alisson Becker’s howler to earn Spurs a worthy point, but the game was packed with VAR drama.Kane could easily have seen red for a first-half challenge on Robertson but his yellow card was not upgraded, unlike when...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Tuchel says Covid-hit Chelsea put 'at risk' as Man City stroll

Thomas Tuchel has criticised the Premier League for putting his coronavirus-hit Chelsea side at "huge risk" by forcing them to play at Wolves on Sunday as leaders Manchester City put Newcastle to the sword. Chelsea drew 0-0 at Molineux while City eased to a 4-0 away win before Tottenham held 10-man Liverpool to a 2-2 draw, denting the Reds' title hopes. But the action on the pitch was overshadowed by Britain's worsening Covid-19 crisis, with just four games played in total out of 10 originally scheduled. Premier League clubs will meet on Monday to discuss what action to take over the chaos, with growing questions over the integrity of the competition as the busy festive period looms.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard believes young players can cope at the ‘deep end’ against Chelsea

Steven Gerrard insists he has every confidence in any academy players he may have to throw “in at the deep end” against Chelsea on Boxing Day.Villa’s scheduled Premier League game against Burnley last Saturday was called off after a surge in coronavirus cases at the club.Covid-related postponements are only permitted if clubs have less than 14 players, including a goalkeeper, available and Gerrard expects he will have to include youngsters in his squad to ensure Chelsea’s visit goes ahead."My job at the moment is to prepare the team in the best way I can for Boxing Day, and that's what...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham vs West Ham prediction: How will Carabao Cup fixture play out tonight?

West Ham will be hoping for an upturn in form as they return to Carabao Cup action in tonight’s quarter-final against Tottenham. The Hammers have won just once in their last six Premier League matches, a dip in form following their impressive start to the season which featured Carabao Cup wins over Manchester United and Manchester City. Antonio Conte will be looking to get off to a fast start as Spurs manager by winning the club their first trophy since 2008. Spurs were defeated finalists in last season’s competition at Wembley and the Carabao Cup has taken on extra...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The keys to Manchester City’s success so far in their Premier League defence

Champions Manchester City will top the Premier League at Christmas after hitting form with a run of eight successive wins.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the reasons for their strong start to the campaign.Quality of squadIt may seem a long time ago now, but City did not have a great start to the campaign, losing their opening game at Tottenham with a host of players – notably their England internationals – undercooked after going deep into the tournament at Euro 2020. With star playmaker Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden injured and record signing Jack Grealish taking...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel to ‘start from scratch’ with Chelsea team against Brentford

Thomas Tuchel has revealed Chelsea must “start from scratch” in selecting a squad for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup trip to Brentford after Lewis Baker tested positive for Covid-19.Baker was in line to feature at the Brentford Community Stadium after a clutch of academy stars trained with Chelsea’s first team on Monday and Tuesday.The 26-year-old midfielder’s positive test leaves Chelsea missing as many as eight players due to coronavirus.Manager Tuchel admitted Chelsea’s enforced selection plans will “go against our nature” for the League Cup quarter-final encounter.“We planned now a squad and we had some plans with Lewis Baker, from the academy, and...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy