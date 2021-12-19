Thousands of dollars worth of tools stolen from construction sites in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — At least two construction home sites in Holland were victims of a break in over the last week.

The construction homes weren’t damaged though thousands of dollars worth of equipment was taken.

“It cost me about three grand to get my equipment back,” Rod Duell, owner of Rod Duell Roofing, said. “I lost a week’s worth of pay and time.”

Duell believes the break-in happened on the night of Dec. 7. The thief stole his air compressor, three nail guns, saws and hoses.

The tools have since been replaced, but the trust can’t be repaired for workers and volunteers whose tools were stolen.

Duell has been working in the Maplewood Village for about three years now and has never had any problems like this.

“I usually leave the job trailer on site and I’ve never had anything missing,” he said. “(Now) I take my trailer home every night just in case they come back.”

Lakeshore Habitat Homes were also victims of the same crime one night after the incident involving Duell’s trailer.

“On Thursday morning, our construction site supervisors found that one of our trailers had been broken into and about $5,000 worth of tools were stolen from the construction trailer and also the two houses that we have under construction were broken into as well. Any tools left inside the house were taken also,” Executive Director of Lakeshore Habitat Homes Don Wilkinson said.

Thankfully, the homes weren’t damaged when the thief broke in but the theft came just days after receiving the tools as a donation on Giving Tuesday.

“We operate as a volunteer model mainly on donations so we try to be good stewards of everything that is donated to us. So when we lose tools that are donated to us it really cuts at our heart,” he said. “It really deals a blow to our ministry and how effective we can be over the next few weeks.”

Duell and Lakeshore Habitat were both left scrambling for equipment. Now, they are searching for the person they say is skilled in the wrong means of survival.

“It was definitely someone that knew what they were looking for and were able to grab tools quickly and be gone,” Wilkinson said.

The Holland Department of Public Safety are still investigating. There are no suspects at this time. If you have any information, you’re asked to contact 616.355.1150.

