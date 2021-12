Anthony Davis is the latest Lakers player to get hit with the injury bug as he will now have to miss at least four weeks with an MCL injury. This is not what the Lakers wanted to hear, and at this point, it remains to be seen whether or not Davis will really come back at the end of those four weeks. He is an injury prone player, and his performances this year have led us to believe that his head might not be in the game right now.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO