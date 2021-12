No. 23 Texas A&M will have to miss the 2021 Gator Bowl due to a COVID-19 outbreak, according to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger. The Aggies were set to face No. 20 Wake Forest (10–3) after an 8–4 season, headlined by a huge win over Alabama. Now, the Demon Deacons will wait to see if a replacement team can be found. According to Dellenger, that team would have to come from another impacted bowl.

