Rose Ayling-Ellis Wins ‘Strictly Come Dancing,’ Becoming Series’ First Deaf Champion

By Selome Hailu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeries 19 of British dance competition series “Strictly Come Dancing” has its winner. Actress Rose Ayling-Ellis became the first deaf contestant ever to be...

Strictly: Rose Ayling-Ellis was a quick learner

Paula Garfield, co-founder of Deafinitely Theatre, says it was easy to see the Strictly Come Dancing star's "natural talent". Rose was a member of Deafinitely Youth Theatre when she was younger. More on this story: Strictly star inspires sign language lessons surge.
'I'd be jealous': Strictly's Giovanni Pernice admits he would be envious if Rose Ayling-Ellis was partnered with a rival pro and says he 'completely forgets' she's deaf because of her flair for dancing ahead of the final

Strictly dancer Giovanni Pernice admits he would be 'jealous' if Rose Ayling-Ellis was partnered with a rival pro – and says he 'forgets' she's deaf because of her flair for dancing. Giovanni, 31, revealed his Strictly highlight has been spending every day with EastEnders actress Rose, 27, in the...
Rose Ayling-Ellis’s history-making Strictly win watched by 11 million

Some 11 million people tuned in to watch soap star Rose Ayling-Ellis make history as the first deaf winner of Strictly Come Dancing. The actress triumphed in the BBC One show alongside partner Giovanni Pernice, defeating Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite and his partner Johannes Radebe, the first all-male pairing on the show.
Strictly: Giovanni Pernice says he would have been ‘jealous’ if Rose Ayling-Ellis hadn’t danced with him

Giovanni Pernice has admitted that he would have been “jealous” if he hadn’t been paired with Rose Ayling-Ellis on Strictly Come Dancing.EastEnders star Ayling-Ellis is the current frontrunner to win the dancing competition series, after coming joint top of the leaderboard in the semi-final with a near-perfect 79 out of 80 points.Appearing on Strictly’s sister show It Takes Two on Thursday (16 December), Pernice was asked by host Janette Manrara how he’d approached the “challenge” when first learning he would be dancing with Ayling-Ellis, who is deaf.“ââI think at first, obviously it was different because I’ve never done anything...
