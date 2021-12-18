Rose Ayling-Ellis Wins ‘Strictly Come Dancing,’ Becoming Series’ First Deaf Champion

After an emotional journey filled with ups and downs, Michelle Young has finally narrowed down her final two men on ABC‘s The Bachelorette — and tonight, she will hand out her final rose to either Nayte or Brandon. But, who will Michelle pick? Let’s find out… We start off with Brandon meeting Michelle’s family — although he already met her parents on a date earlier this season, so this shouldn’t be too nerve-wracking. In fact, Brandon walks in and admits that he already feels like he’s part of the family. During a private conversation with Michelle’s father, Brandon asks for his permission to propose to his daughter, to which he happily says yes. If Brandon is the one she wants, her father has no problem welcoming him to the family. The conversation with Michelle’s mom goes equally as well. Mrs. Young admits she’d be.

