ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Saturday Night Live’ Scrambles to Contain Omicron Threat to Deliver Last Episode of 2021

By Cynthia Littleton
imdb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe surge in Omicron variant infections in New York has sent “Saturday Night Live” into an eleventh-hour scramble to contain the health...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
floor8.com

Saturday Night Live welcomes Paul Rudd and Charli XCX for last show of year

Paul Rudd - 2021's Sexiest Man Alive - will be hosting the last episode of Saturday Night Live on Saturday, Dec. 18, and Charli XCX as his musical guest. If you follow SNL on social media, then you're well aware that Ghostbusters: Afterlife&The Shrink Next Door star Paul Rudd will be returning to the show for the fifth time.
TV & VIDEOS
Brenham Banner-Press

Is the UK getting its own Saturday Night Live?

A British series of 'Saturday Night Live' is reportedly in the works. According to Deadline, Sky is in the "early stages of development" for a UK version of the legendary late-night NBC comedy show. Both Sky and NBC is owned by Comcast. The US series airs from 11.30pm, but the...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
imdb.com

SNL's Creator Lorne Michaels Talks Possible End as Reigning King of Late Night Comedy

Pretty soon, you might see Lorne Michaels "live from the golf course!" On, Dec. 20, the Saturday Night Live creator told CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King that it could be a "really good time to leave" after the NBC series hits its 50th anniversary. The venerable producer, who is considered the king of late-night comedy, added, "I won't want the show ever to be bad. I care too deeply about it. It's been my life's work. So I'm going to do everything I can to see it carry on and carry on well," he said. The variety comedy series is now in its 47th season, which would see Lorne looking at retirement when the...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Saturday Night Live’ Cancels Studio Audience Over COVID-19 Omicron Variant

Big news in late-night television as Saturday Night Live has announced that they will cancel their live audience due to the Omicron COVID variant. We are now in the world of the Omicron variant. As such, SNL will tape their show without a live audience. The show is making this decision, “out of an abundance of caution.” Cases in New York City are continuing to surge as the variant is being found all over the country.
PUBLIC HEALTH
imdb.com

Saturday Night Live Announces Last-Minute Changes for Final 2021 Show Amid Covid-19 Concerns

The show must go on...but with some changes. Hours before airing a new episode, Saturday Night Live announced that its final show of the year would look a little different than previous ones due to coronavirus concerns. "Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight's taping of 'Saturday Night Live and the show will have limited cast and crew," a statement read on Twitter and Instagram on Dec. 18. "The show continues to follow government safety guidelines in addition to a rigorous testing protocol." Shortly after the long-running NBC sketch comedy series shared the update, musical guest...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorne Michaels
imdb.com

Fox Scraps Live New Year's Eve Special in Times Square Due to Omicron Variant — Will Rival Networks Do the Same?

So much for ringing in the new year with Winger and Chang. Fox announced Tuesday that it has halted plans for a live New Year’s Eve special from Times Square due to the global surge in Covid cases brought on by the Omicron variant. The second annual New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast was to be hosted by Masked Singer judge Ken Jeong and former Community costar (and frequent Masked Singer guest judge) Joel McHale.
TV & VIDEOS
San Diego weekly Reader

Scott Wilson’s Saturday Night Live surprise

Local singer-songwriter and cinematographer Scott Wilson says he was taken by surprise when Saturday Night Live recently did a parody version of Marc Cohn’s “Walking in Memphis” video in a musical sketch called “Walking in Staten” starring Cohn along with Pete Davidson and Method Man. “I saw [the SNL spoof] this morning without any notice,” says Wilson, who edited Cohn’s original “Walking in Memphis” video. “Somewhat of a shockingly pleasant surprise. Looks like it’s getting a lot of press, from what I can tell. It’s on the front page of rollingstone.com for example, among many other websites. The editing and cinematography style are very similar to the original video, which brought Marc Cohn to the public’s attention in 1991 when it was originally released. It hit number 13 on the Billboard charts, according to one of the articles I read this morning.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#The Surge#Nbc#Omicron#Constant Contact#Covid#Iatse
wfxb.com

The First Episode of “And Just Like That…” Aired Last Night

“And Just Like That…”, the Sex and the City reboot kicked off last night. The first episode of the revival revealed the plot-line for Samantha’s absence and killed off a major character. No spoilers here for folks who are still wanting to tune into the show. If you’re dying to find out what happens next to Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda you can catch episodes on Thursday nights.
TV SERIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Tyler Perry's Sistas' Devale Ellis Breaks Down that Brief 'Zatima' Breakup, Previews a Sweet Make-Up and More

Things got a little frightening for “Zatima” lovers on Tyler Perry’s Sistas recently. Zac overheard Fatima in a prank recording and thought she really was using him and gassing up his head. The two fought and even briefly broke up. But thankfully, by the end of last week’s installment, Fatima connected the dots and realized why Zac was lashing out, and she rushed to his side to make things right. Devale Ellis, who plays Zac on the wildly successful BET sudser, says he’s just as relieved as fans. “‘Zatima’ represents the dream of finding love in the most awkward places,” Ellis...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Rhonda Stubbins White, Actress on Tyler Perry’s ‘Ruthless,’ Dead At 60

Actress Rhonda Stubbins White is dead at age 60 The Hollywood Reporter reported. The veteran actress most recently led as the cult leader Agnes on Ruthless, a Tyler Perry-created drama series on BET+.  Stubbins died in her Los Angeles home of cancer on Monday (Dec. 6). White studied acting in the early 1980s at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts and made her television debut in 1992 on an episode of NBC’s Here and Now. She continued to earn a CableACE nomination for the HBO miniseries Laurel Avenue in 1993. In 1994, the Brooklyn native played opposite Diana Ross in the ABC telefilm Out...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus

Comments / 0

Community Policy