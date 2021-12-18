ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family members ask public's assistance in finding missing veteran

By R.J. MARX Seaside Signal
Seaside Signal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamily members are asking the public for assistance in locating Evan Goin. Rhea Goin, who was with Evan Goin for five years, described him as last seen wearing a black T-shirt, pants or shorts and casual shoes. Evan Goin, 44, is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds....

Seaside Signal

Police searching for missing veteran near Seaside

Evan Goin, a major with four overseas tours, was reported missing from his U.S. Highway 26 home this week. Searchers and canine crews have been unsuccessful in their search. According to his LinkedIn profile, Goin is a supply specialist and liaison officer with the Oregon National Guard. “We’ve been trying...
SEASIDE, OR
