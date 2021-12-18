ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Ghostbusters game on the way says Ghostbuster Ernie Hudson

By Jeremy Signor
vg247.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVGC (via TheGamer) reports that a new Ghostbusters game is coming, and the source of this news is straight from a Ghostbuster’s mouth. At a Q&A at the Celebrity Fan Fest in San Antonio, Texas, Ernie Hudson spilled the beans on the upcoming game as well as who is...

www.vg247.com

cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES

