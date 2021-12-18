New Ghostbusters game on the way says Ghostbuster Ernie Hudson

Details are scarce, but past talent is on board with the project. There are pop culture hits that will stand the test of time. From video games to movies, certain IPs are just widely known. For instance, you don’t have to be a video game fan to know what Mario is. The same can be said about movies such as Ghostbusters. Typically, things are not as well-received when either medium gets adapted into a new media. Fortunately, there are some exceptions. Ghostbusters is a prime example of a massively popular movie franchise that sparked a successful video game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO