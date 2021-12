J.P. Taravella girls soccer team had an incredible week and recorded 14 goals in their two games. The Trojans now have scored 50 goals through their first ten games and are coming off wins against Deerfield Beach 4-0 and Miramar High School 10-1. This is the second time this season that JPT has scored at least ten goals and sit five back of their total in 2019 through their first ten games.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO