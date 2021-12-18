ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

David’s Saturday Night Weather Update

By David James
WISH-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a rather rainy period, we are headed into a dry weather pattern. There has been rain at the Indy airport for each of the past 4 days. It now appears we will have 4 or 5 days of dry weather with the next chance for rain on Christmas...

www.wishtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho8.com

Scattered snow showers for late Wednesday through Christmas weekend

We'll slowly work in mostly cloudy skies for Wednesday, with scattered showers arriving through the day, with more snowy weather for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows into the mid to upper teens. Winds around 5MPH. WEDNESDAY: A slight chance of snow as we move into the...
ENVIRONMENT
kqennewsradio.com

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN MOUNTAIN AREAS STARTS WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for mountain areas beginning Wednesday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. around much of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said 7 to 14 inches of snow is forecast, with wind gusts at 25 to 45 miles per hour at times, leading to blowing and drifting snow, mainly in exposed areas.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
manchesterinklink.com

Wednesday’s weather: Wintry mix followed by sunshine, high of 40

Today: Wintry mix (ice accumulation of less than 0.1″ possible) then some sun in the afternoon. High 40 Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Tonight: Mostly clear, windy, and cold. Low 21(feel like 8) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph. Thursday: For the busiest travel day; Mix of sun & clouds. High 30...
MANCHESTER, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Eve#Indy
WLUC

Snowfall, winds impacting travel tonight through early Wednesday

Moderate to heavy snow concentrated tonight over the Eastern U.P. as the clipper system continues to pass through Upper Michigan. Following the system’s exit, lake effect snow then develops over the northwest wind belts. A combination of moderate to heavy snow plus gusty northwest winds can produce patchy blowing snow, impacting the Wednesday a.m. commute due to poor visibility at times in addition to the slippery roads.
ENVIRONMENT
WJBF.com

A Sunny Slide Into Christmas!

As of 7AM Wednesday: An above average but chilly start to the day in the CSRA. Temperatures were in the low 40s upper 30s, with cloudy skies. We did get a last dose of rain before our dry out, and rainfall totals were close to half an inch in the southern counties. We expect to be closer to average today, with temperatures in the low 60s upper 50s with plenty of sunshine.
ENVIRONMENT
nbcboston.com

Is Snow in the Forecast for Christmas?

While it was a busy morning, with freezing rain across much of the west and north, our afternoon is now looking much drier and stable. In the far northeast across Maine, we could be adding up to 6 inches of snowfall totals by the end of Wednesday. For the rest of us, blustery conditions will settle in Wednesday night through Thursday, with clear skies along much of the south and radiational cooling that along with the wind will help our feels like temperatures drop into the teens in many spots across the north and west. We’ll see wind gusts from 20 to 30 mph, with isolated areas reaching up to 40 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Environment
abc57.com

One cold day Wednesday, before another warm-up

The coldest day of the week is Wednesday, temperatures struggle to break the freezing mark. The forecast remains fair, or at least dry through Thursday. Christmas Eve into early Christmas morning is wet, but travel Christmas day is likely dry. There's another round of rain Sunday night into Monday. We could end December with only a trace of snow.
ENVIRONMENT
cbs4indy.com

Two weather systems will bring gusty winds and rain to central Indiana

So far this has been a mild, wet month and that trend will continue this week. Winter officially began Tuesday morning and right on cue a cold front will move across the state overnight and bring cooler air for Wednesday. Not much moisture is associated with the front so there is no rain or snow in the forecast.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: It’ll Be Cold, But No Snow

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’ll be cold tonight with lows in the upper teens and wind chills in the single digits. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, it’ll be mostly sunny and chilly on Wednesday with highs in the low 30s. A breezy northwest wind will produce wind chills in the teens and low 20s tomorrow. (Credit: CBS) There’s a slight chance for some early morning drizzle or freezing drizzle on Thursday, otherwise expect a mostly cloudy afternoon with highs in the low 40s. (Credit: CBS) There will be low 50s for highs on Friday with scattered showers. Shower chance continues into Christmas Day on Saturday with highs in the mid 40s. (Credit: CBS) TONIGHT: Mostly clear, breezy and cold. Low of 18. WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and colder. High of 32. THURSDAY: A chance for morning drizzle/freezing drizzle, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. High 42.
CHICAGO, IL
Hugo Daily News

Weather Update

Christmas Eve is looking sunny with high temperatures close to 80 degrees and Christmas day will be sunny and in the mid-70s. Lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures will carry us through the weekend. I am expecting us to start getting much cooler weather around New Year’s Day. Looking back at the weather of Christmas Past, the Christmas Eve blizzard of 2009 was a memorable event. Up to 14…
ENVIRONMENT
burlington-record.com

No white Christmas in forecast this year

The snowless trek into winter will continue through at least middle of next week, according to the latest forecast from Weatherbug. Beyond that, who knows?. Wednesday’s high will peak at 64 with a low of 29 and sunny skies. That’s followed by a high of 65 Thursday and a low of 33 with partly sunny skies.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Coldest Day Of The Week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today will be the coldest day of the week with highs only in the mid 30’s as a weak cold front moves in. Temperatures will slowly fall through the day with morning temperatures in the mid 30s and afternoon and evening temperatures in the 20s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) A few flakes are around and possible this morning, but we will have sunshine again and dry conditions this afternoon. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Wind gusts today will be as high as 30 mph so it will feel in the teens for much of the day. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Tonight, and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wxxv25.com

12/21 – Rob’s “1st Afternoon of Winter” Forecast

Clouds will continue to break up and dissipate towards the southeast late this evening and overnight tonight, revealing mostly clear skies for all areas… but it`ll be cold. Next focus will be how soon surface winds can back off to allow maximized radiational cooling processes to take over. Still thinking winds should taper off later tonight/early Wednesday morning to get temperatures into the mid to upper 30s, but if winds are slow to diminish, temperatures may be slow to fall initially late evening before dropping off quickly after midnight and bottoming out around daybreak.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy