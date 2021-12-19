A Sheriff’s Office in Southwest Va. uses their charm and good looks to raise money

TAZEWELL, Va. (WJHL) – Deputies with Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office are putting themselves out there a little bit more than they usually would in order to raise money for their DARE program that is designed to keep kids away from drugs.

Sheriff Brain Hieatt says that some of his officers were willing to step out of their comfort zones a bit to raise funds for the program.

The featured item of the fundraiser is a 2022 ‘Hot Cops Calendar.’

“This shows there’s a human side to them and they’re willing to jump out to do something like this and have fun with it in order to help the kids,” said Sheriff Brian Hieatt.

The calendars are $10 a piece and can be found at several locations in Southwest Virginia such as the sheriff’s office headquarters, Dollar General in Pocahontas. Valero in Richlands and Shear Expectations in Tazewell.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.