JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — When I spoke to Summer Calvin six months ago she seemed hopeful. Sitting in a rundown motel room, she had smiled as she told me of the compassionate people she'd met along her journey to find a home her 3-year-old autistic son could thrive in.
A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
When most of us see a sad or touching story on the news, we might obsess over it for a few hours and perhaps even share it on social media. However, we eventually set it aside and move on. But when 50-year-old Pam Willis saw a news story about seven orphaned siblings in foster care looking for a forever home, she was more than touched. In fact, she knew instantly that she wanted to adopt them. “I can’t explain it—I just knew I was supposed to be their mom,” Willis recounts.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Eleven people have died in Muhlenberg County, northwest of Bowling Green after a tornado ripped through western Kentucky late Friday night. Family members confirmed that two of those 11 victims were a husband and wife, married for 50 years. Billy and Judy Miller had a love...
SMITHS STATION, AL (WRBL) – One Smiths Station family has quite the story to tell as they welcomed their baby girl. At 39 weeks and three days, Baby Evie, made plans to enter the world, plans a little different from what mom and dad anticipated. 7-pounds and 7-ounces, on December 7th, Baby Evie Eiland made […]
Family members are asking the public for assistance in locating Evan Goin. Rhea Goin, who was with Evan Goin for five years, described him as last seen wearing a black T-shirt, pants or shorts and casual shoes. Evan Goin, 44, is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. The supply specialist at Camp Rilea is an active hiker and is physically fit. He may have a very slight limp due to knee surgery in the spring.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Clarksville family received a new home just in time for Christmas. Habitat for Humanity dedicated the house on Richardson street to Cheyenne Fisher and her 5-year-old son Draison. The dedication was made possible from volunteers. It was fully funded by Living Hope Clarksville...
A Los Angeles mother is being praised for sharing her child's nonbinary identity with friends and family on social media. At the end of November, Jennifer Chen shared her family's holiday card on Instagram, featuring a smiling photo of her husband Brendan Hay and their twins Chloe and Clark. Chen used the post as an opportunity to introduce her followers to Clark and their new pronouns.
Many of you may be spending your weekend, preparing for a big holiday meal. But one man is using his own life experience to give back to those who really need it. Parris McKinney Jr. and his team spent all Saturday morning seasoning, slicing and frying a feast, most of us would pay top dollar for. "We got turkey, macaroni and cheese. We got green beans," said McKinney. "Then we have apples, tangerines and each one will get a pair of socks."
Mr. and Mrs. Greg Skidmore of Stockbridge, Ga., are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Monica Joy Skidmore, to Evan Richard Beal, son of Everett and Michelle Beal of Ellsworth. Monica is a graduate of Berry College (’07) and is an event manager for Alston & Bird LLP’s D.C. office. Evan is a graduate of George Washington University (’11) and is an account executive for Syndigo. A fall 2022 wedding will take place outside of the groom’s hometown in Bar Harbor. The couple will continue to reside in Washington, D.C.
Mr. Benjamin Franklin Evans, known by all as “Ben”, age 81, of Walterboro, entered into rest Saturday morning, December 18, 2021, at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. Born July 1, 1940, in Walterboro, South Carolina, he was a son of the late Tutor and Hallie...
Everett Rollins and Ila Bowles were each awarded $1,000 scholarships by the Seaside Elks Lodge. As winners of the "Most Valuable Student" local scholarship, these Seaside High School seniors' applications have been forwarded to the Oregon State Elks Association Northwest District competition. Rollins and Bowles will compete against students sponsored by Elks Lodges in St. Helens, Astoria, Tillamook, Lincoln City, Newport, Toledo and Florence. for further awards.
Seaside resident Rachael Wolford has fond memories of Christmastime during her youth, when her family lived with her grandmother in a three-story Victorian home in Portland during World War II. They would cut down a giant tree and set it up in an alcove with large windows on three sides....
Lynne Corry, a former participant of the Young Mothers Drug Recovery program in Harlem, now runs a nonprofit and is giving back to that same program that helped her get sober more than two decades ago.
