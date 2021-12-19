Forecast: Isolated showers Sunday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy and showery trade wind weather will persist overnight, with most showers favoring windward and mauka areas, periodically moving over leeward communities. Wet conditions and a chance of thunderstorms will continue across the Big Island into Wednesday, while some drying occurs elsewhere. Slightly weaker trade winds, with a typical pattern of mainly windward and mauka showers, is expected Thursday through Christmas. Southeasterly winds and rain prone conditions may develop near Kauai Sunday, potentially spreading to all islands early next week.
