Environment

Forecast: Isolated showers Sunday

By Jason Adams
ABC Action News
 3 days ago

Expect partly cloudy skies Sunday with...

www.abcactionnews.com

Bryan Dijkhuizen

Rain and Snow Showers Forecasted on Thursday; Thunderstorms are Possible as Well

Warm and dry temperatures are expected today and Wednesday, with unsettled weather moving into the state by the end of the week. After a storm system passes through, windy winds and colder temperatures are expected to prevail, with a potential for rain and snow showers starting Thursday and continuing through the holiday weekend and into the beginning of next week.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC Action News

Forecast: Clearing Skies & Cooler

Clearing skies with cool breezes today. No rain in sight right through the Christmas weekend. Highs in the 60s. Much cooler tonight with lows mainly in the 40s.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
New Haven Register

Ursid meteor showers visible in the CT sky until Sunday

If you happen to see a bright object shoot across the sky over the next few nights, it probably isn't Santa and his crew of reindeer. Instead, it's the annual Ursid meteor shower. The final meteor shower of the year can be seen in the Northern Hemisphere between Dec. 17-26...
ASTRONOMY
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Breezy winds with scattered showers persist, drier conditions heading in for the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy and showery trade wind weather will persist overnight, with most showers favoring windward and mauka areas, periodically moving over leeward communities. Wet conditions and a chance of thunderstorms will continue across the Big Island into Wednesday, while some drying occurs elsewhere. Slightly weaker trade winds, with a typical pattern of mainly windward and mauka showers, is expected Thursday through Christmas. Southeasterly winds and rain prone conditions may develop near Kauai Sunday, potentially spreading to all islands early next week.
HONOLULU, HI
