Pinter starts for Colts against Pats with Kelly inactive

 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman Danny Pinter replaced Ryan Kelly in the starting lineup Saturday night against the New England Patriots after Kelly was deactivated.

Kelly missed a game two weeks ago after testing positive for COVID-19. He was listed as a limited participant at practice Tuesday when he returned to the team facility. He also was listed with a knee injury and missed one day of practice for a personal reason.

The Patriots were without their leading rusher, Damien Harris, who had been listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.

Indy also deactivated defensive end Ban Banogu, offensive tackle Julie’n Davenport, linebacker Malik Jackson, running back Marlon Mack, receiver Michael Strachan. Banogu, Mack and Strachan have been healthy scratches most of this season. Earlier Saturday, the Colts activated linebacker Zaire Franklin from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and elevated defensive tackle Chris Williams to the active roster from the practice squad.

New England’s other inactive players were quarterback Jarrett Stidham,cornerback Joejuan Williams, offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste and tight end Devin Asiasi. Cajuste was listed as questionable because of an illness and safety Joshua Bledsoe was inactive after being added to the active roster earlier.

Three Patriots players — running back Devine Ozigbo, offensive lineman James Ferentz and defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale — were added to the active roster Saturday.

