Don’t stay on the SIDELINES!

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe LRBC Insider Auction is getting closer and closer…. The drawing will take place on Motzei Shabbos, January 8th, 2022!. If you haven’t entered yet, now’s your chance to be part of the auction of the...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lrbc Insider Auction#Sary Wig#Tabernacle Steakhouse
thelakewoodscoop.com

Thousands Overwhelm Dirshu Testing Sites at First of Ten Monthly Kinyan Sheviis Tests

The first of the ten monthly tests in the Dirshu Kinyan Sheviis program during this shemitta year was held this past Cheshvan… and the turnout was nothing short of awe-inspiring! The program is being run in conjunction with the Siach Emunah organization headed by Rav Chaim Kanievsky. Thousands of people, from Yeshiva bachurim to elderly septuagenarians and even octogenarians flocked to Dirshu testing sites throughout Eretz Yisrael to take the test. Dirshu had been prepared for a significant turnout, but the sheer volume took them by surprise.
HEALTH
thelakewoodscoop.com

AUDIO: Words of Chizuk in Preparation for Shovavim from the Sanz Klausenberger Rebbe ZT”L

‘Bringing healing and preventing illness amongst us.’ Excerpted from a Chumash Shiur Parshas Vayechei 5744. This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission from TLS. Copying or reproducing our content is both against the law and against Halacha. To inquire about using our content, including videos or photos, email us at general@thelakewoodscoop.com.
RELIGION
thelakewoodscoop.com

Last Chance! Machon Yerushalayim Annual Sales Event Is Ending!

Unprecedented prices combined with new titles, stunningly beautiful editions and magnificent sets have led to an all-time high in demand among Torah aficionados and scholars. For those that haven’t had a chance to take advantage of the sale prices, this is your last opportunity! One of the best sellers, OTZAR MEFORSHEI HATORAH, a treasury on all the meforshim of the chumash, has almost entirely disappeared from the shelves so hurry and make sure to get yours. The volumes of the “Mishna Brura, Ohr HaMizrach”, a compilation of the rulings of the Sephardic Gedolim alongside the rulings of the Mishna Brura, has been enthusiastically welcomed by the world of Halacha, and has subsequently been in great demand, especially now, during the ANNUAL SALES EVENT.
RELIGION

