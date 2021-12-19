ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Catholic Charities hosts a mobile food pantry

By Terry Craig
 3 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Catholic Charities of Terre Haute hosted a drive-thru bread and produce market Saturday at Ben Franklin Elementary School.

Agency Director John Etling said that Catholic Charities hosts mobile food pantries on the third Saturday of each month.

Since this pantry is so close to Christmas, Etling said that this pantry normally gets a higher turnout than others.

