ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk Naval Shipyard veterans groups collects over 620 toys for Toys for Tots

WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rLnCB_0dQjR1p000

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Over 600 toys were collected this holiday season by a veterans group associated with Norfolk Naval Shipyard.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

The group, Veterans Employee Readiness Group (VET-ERG), hosts an annual drive each holiday season as part of Toys for Tots. The toys are then donated to children in the community.

“This was an outstanding team effort from all those involved,” said VET-ERG President Josh Wannemacher. “Such a wonderful turnout in the span of such a short amount of time. It shows the type of generous support our employees at America’s Shipyard provides. We couldn’t have done this without all of you who donated and we appreciate all your assistance to give back to our community.”

In 2021, VET-ERG collected 621 toys.

The toys were turned over to the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. Since being established in 1947, the program has expanded to distribute an average of 18 million toys to seven million children annually.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Norfolk, VA
Sports
City
Charity, VA
Norfolk, VA
Government
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Norfolk, VA
Society
City
Portsmouth, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Norfolk, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys For Tots#Norfolk Naval Shipyard#Weather#Google Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
WAVY News 10

Virginia authorities working to reduce holiday-related impaired driving with ‘Checkpoint Strikeforce’ campaign

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia’s public education campaign and enforcement effort is underway as Gov. Ralph Northam joins other officials and law enforcement officers to deter drunk driving during the holiday season. According to a statement released by Northam’s office on Tuesday, Dec. 21, the “Checkpoint Strikeforce” campaign combines law enforcement with research-based messaging to […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Gov. Northam announces grant funding to support local food systems across Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) – On Monday, Governor Ralph Northam announced eight projects will receive nearly $160,000 in funding through the inaugural round of the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industry Development (AFID) Fund Infrastructure Grant Program. Projects that will benefit from this round of funding will support local food systems and includes new and existing meat […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Over $3.6M in Growth and Opportunity grants offered to various localities in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) – On Monday, Governor Ralph Northam announced over $3.6 million in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grants in support of 13 projects that are focused on expanding workforce development and talent pipelines in key industries that foster business and improve infrastructure. “GO Virginia allows us to address the unique needs […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy