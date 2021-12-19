Low bail is danger, not open carry -- Joe Tripalin

The Kyle Rittenhouse verdict has deadly implications for states such as Wisconsin that allow the open carrying of firearms. One might be excused for thinking that the right to carry a gun does not give someone more discretion to kill others. After all, the Second Amendment’s language only confers a right to carry. A gun can easily be lethal. But this easy lethality should neither expand the gun owner’s privilege to use deadly force nor diminish the safety of others at the other end of the barrel.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO