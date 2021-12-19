ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Low bail is danger, not open carry -- Joe Tripalin

 3 days ago

The gist of Ion Meyn's column, "Verdict emboldens jumpy trigger fingers," in last Sunday's newspaper was that the Kyle Rittenhouse acquittal will embolden people to openly carry guns and use them to kill...

Commentary: What the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict means for carrying open firearms in Wisconsin

The Kyle Rittenhouse verdict has deadly implications for states such as Wisconsin that allow the open carrying of firearms. One might be excused for thinking that the right to carry a gun does not give someone more discretion to kill others. After all, the Second Amendment’s language only confers a right to carry. A gun can easily be lethal. But this easy lethality should neither expand the gun owner’s privilege to use deadly force nor diminish the safety of others at the other end of the barrel.
'The right to bear arms is clearly in the Constitution': Texas abortion ban author tears into Gov. Newsom's bid to use law to pass stricter gun control in California

Texas state Sen. Bryan Hughes, author of the controversial new abortion ban, has a message for California Gov. Gavin Newsom's bid to use his framework to create a gun control law: 'Good luck with that.'. The Texas law, which bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected around 6 weeks,...
