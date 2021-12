The United States has been facing a decrease in registered nurses (RNs) and it didn’t even start with the pandemic. For a long time, baby boomers took up a majority of the American workforce, and that included nurses. In 2015, it was predicted that over one million nurses would retire, and the pandemic didn’t prove this wrong. A lot of nurses took the pandemic as a chance to retire early, with their health being put at risk in the heat of the coronavirus spread. Nurses across the country were put on the front lines of this battle, forced to work longer hours than they usually did, and tended to those suffering with COVID-19.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 8 DAYS AGO