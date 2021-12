Oklahoma State defender Charmé Morgan became the third NWSL Draft pick in Cowgirl Soccer history Saturday. Morgan was selected in the second round of the 2022 NWSL Draft with the No. 16 overall pick by Louisville Racing FC. She joins Melinda Mercado, who was also drafted with the No. 16 overall pick in the third round of the 2012 draft, and AD Franch, a first-round pick (No. 6 over all) of the…

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO