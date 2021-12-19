ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

'Stop the Steal' activist told Jan. 6 committee about contact with GOP lawmakers

By Benjamin Siegel
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

Ali Alexander, the conservative activist behind the "Stop the Steal" movement, recently told congressional investigators that he had communicated with several House Republican lawmakers ahead of the Jan. 6 rally and Capitol riot , along with at least one member of the Trump family's inner circle.

Alexander disclosed his communications -- and the relevant materials turned over to the Jan. 6 House select committee -- in a new lawsuit challenging the panel from obtaining his phone records from Verizon.

"Alexander received a notice from Verizon that the Select Committee had subpoenaed Verizon for nine categories of information associated with Alexander's personal cell phone number, including IP addresses, devices, billing addresses, account changes, a list of contacts, call session times, and dozens to hundreds of other data points or metadata from November 1, 2020 ... to January 31, 2021," according to a Friday complaint filed against lawmakers on the committee and Verizon.

Alexander had challenged the grounds for obtaining his cellphone communication, saying in the complaint the data is "not pertinent to the investigation and sweeps up privileged communications between Alexander and clergy, Alexander and people he spiritually counsels, and Alexander and his respective attorneys."

MORE: 'Stop the Steal' organizer cooperating with Jan. 6 committee probe, sits for 8-hour interview

According to the complaint, Alexander testified to the committee on Dec. 9 that he "had a few phone conversations" with Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., potentially texted Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., and spoke in person to Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.

All three GOP lawmakers were involved in the efforts to challenge the electoral results on Jan. 6, and participated in meetings at the White House and on Capitol Hill on the subject.

Brooks released Saturday night what he said was the text he received from Alexander, showing the activist introducing himself on Dec. 16, 2020, and calling Jan. 6 "a big moment for our republic." Brooks said he did not recognize the number at the time and called the contents "benign" anyway.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images - PHOTO: Stop the Steal organizer Ali Alexander returns to a conference room for a deposition meeting on Capitol Hill with the House select committee investigating the January 6th attack, Washington, Dec. 09, 2021.

"The insinuation that this single text to Congressman Brooks from an unknown number by someone claiming to be 'Ali Alexander' somehow suggests Congressman Brooks in any way helped plan the Capitol attack is absurd, outrageous and defamatory," Brooks wrote in a statement.

Alexander had boasted in a social media video in January that he had worked with the GOP lawmakers to challenge the election results. He did not take part in storming the Capitol.

"In January, Mr. Alexander held an organizing call where Members of Congress might have been present, and some were invited. He doesn't recall who was in attendance because there was no roll call of attendees because the call was so large," the complaint reads.

MORE: Trump ally Roger Stone invokes 5th Amendment in appearance before Jan. 6 committee

Alexander also spoke over the phone with Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.'s partner and a Trump campaign fundraiser, and told investigators it was a "short and pleasant" conversation about the Georgia Senate runoffs and GOP primaries in 2022, according to the complaint.

In January, after the Capitol riot, Biggs's office told ABC News the congressman was "not aware of hearing of or meeting Mr. Alexander at any point -- let alone working with him to organize some part of a planned protest on January 6."

Comments / 357

letsbreal54
3d ago

the democrats are nothing but a bunch of criminals. they hand select their little committee which is not allowed, they control the doj, the fbi and the press. why even waste time and money in this when the end result is already predetermined and everyone with half a brain knows it?

Reply(103)
144
* Waterlec
2d ago

lol 🤣😎And the Democrats ALL KNOW that the election was Clandestinely and FRAUDULENTLY stolen, and that DECERTIFICATIONS are forthcoming in several states... "THEE REASON" for ALL THE PEOPLE that CONVERGED on Washington DC and the Capitol that day WAS AS A DIRECT RESULT IN THE CRIMINAL OUTCOME OF THE ELECTION, especially in the swing states WHERE these DECERTIFICATIONS WILL be coming from...😎🤣 ADAM SCHIFF has recently been BUSTED for attempting to manipulate a text from Mark Meadows and Jim Jordan and Schiff's team has " APOLOGIZED " 🤣 lmao for the DELIBERATE "error"....And ALSO, as the Durham Investigation SLOWLY and DEADLY DRILLS DOWN towards HILLARY Clinton as PART of this operation to get rid of Trump unfolds, YOU CAN SEE the Democrats simultaneously trying to FEDERALIZE elections with ALL MAIL IN ballots.... Just wait Democrats....😎☝️💪

Reply(23)
62
Bribem and Whorris
2d ago

I call my elected officials all the time. Does it now make it illegal to call them? Some I know personally and are friends of mine. Does that make them complicit in my activities online? This is opening a pandora's box democrats may not want opened.

Reply(5)
31
Related
Washington Post

Mitch McConnell is suddenly legitimizing the Jan. 6 committee. But why?

It’s difficult to dismiss even one Mitch McConnell comment as anything other than part of a concerted and deliberate political strategy. It’s virtually impossible to dismiss two. All of which makes twin comments this week by McConnell (R-Ky.) legitimizing the House’s Jan. 6 committee quite interesting. As...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Washington Times

Three more House Democrats retire, total now 23 incumbents quitting

Three more House Democrats called it quits on Monday, bringing the total number of retirements in the caucus before the midterm elections to 23. Reps. Stephanie Murphy of Florida, Lucille Roybal-Allard of California and Albio Sires of New Jersey became the latest batch of lawmakers to leave the Democrats’ ranks amid concerns their party will lose the majority by a large margin in 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Adam Kinzinger says it's 'possible' some of his GOP colleagues were responsible for Capitol riot after Stop the Steal organizer reveals he had contact with Republican lawmakers in the lead-up to January 6

House January 6 Committee member Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois is not ruling out the possibility that members of his own Republican Caucus were responsible for the Capitol riot in a stunning admission on Sunday morning. His interview comes less than two days after it surfaced that several GOP lawmakers...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kimberly Guilfoyle
Person
Paul Gosar
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Mo Brooks
Person
Andy Biggs
BBC

Five big questions about Trump and the riot

It has been nearly a year since a mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol in an attempt to halt the certification of Joe Biden's presidential victory. The most comprehensive account of the events leading up to and during that day is still ongoing, the focus of a special House of Representatives committee set up for that purpose.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ip Addresses#Gop#House#Republican#The Select Committee#Ip#Capitol Hill
MSNBC

GOP's Kinzinger: Jan. 6 committee exploring possible Trump crimes

Before he ended his cooperation with the investigation into the Jan. 6 attack, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows turned over extensive materials to the House select committee, including text messages between GOP members and Donald Trump's team. It was against this backdrop that ABC News' Jonathan Karl asked Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger an important question yesterday.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

GOP's Scott Perry rejects cooperation with Jan. 6 investigation

It was late yesterday when the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack requested information from Rep. Scott Perry. It took the Pennsylvania Republican about half a day to say no. CNBC reported this morning:. Rep. Scott Perry, the first lawmaker to be asked to answer questions from the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Democrats try to 'build back' after Manchin tanks $2T bill

Democrats are struggling to pick up the pieces after Sen. Joe Manchin effectively crushed President Joe Biden’s big domestic policy bill. But they face serious questions whether the $2 trillion initiative can be refashioned to win his crucial vote or the party will be saddled with a devastating defeat.Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed on Monday that the chamber would vote early in the new year on Biden’s “Build Back Better Act” as it now stands so every senator “has the opportunity to make their position known on the Senate floor, not just on television." That was a biting...
CONGRESS & COURTS
PennLive.com

Rep. Scott Perry asked to sit down with Jan. 6 committee: reports

U.S. Rep. Scott Perry was sent a letter by the House select committee that is investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the nation’s Capitol, according to multiple reports. CNN reported that the letter asks Perry to voluntarily sit down for an interview, the first such offer by the panel to talk to a lawmaker about Donald Trump’s efforts to undermine the validity 2020 election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
ABC13 Houston

GOP congressman rejects Jan. 6 committee records request

GOP Rep. Scott Perry on Tuesday rejected a request for records from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. Perry, a leader of the House Freedom Caucus who communicated with former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows ahead of the attack, was the target of the committee's first known request to a sitting GOP lawmaker.
CONGRESS & COURTS
