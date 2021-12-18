Through My Bible Yr 1 – December 18

From his roots a Branch will bear fruit. the Spirit of knowledge and of the fear of the LORD – 3 and he will delight in the fear of the LORD. with justice he will give decisions for the poor of the earth. He will strike the earth with...
A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
Picture by Elenktra; Wikimedia Commons; CC-By-1.0 Public Domain Image. Throughout Western history in the form of art, writing, and sermon, Jesus has mostly been depicted as white. However, by the 19th century, writers were depicting Jesus as either white, black, Mediterranean, or some other race.
Jesus as a child teaching in the templePicture by Grant Romney Clawson; Wikimedia Commons; CC-BY-SA-4.0 Jesus' childhood remains a mystery for biblical scholars. After the account of his birth, there is very little mention in the Bible about his childhood.
The books of the Bible were written over a period of thousands of years. The Old Testament was written hundreds, if not thousands, of years before Christ was ever born. The New Testament was completed roughly a century after Christ’s death. Between these dates, the dozens of books of the Bible were written, edited and compiled. The order in which those books were placed in the Bible, however, was not always based on their age. Older books are sandwiched between works that were written centuries later, and younger pieces may come before older books. Clearly, the Bible is not arranged in chronological order, but what would the Bible look like if it was? What would be at the end of the Good Book? In that chronological Bible, what would come first? What is the oldest book in the Bible?
There are many types of angels, but first and foremost, they are God’s messengers. They come down from Heaven to protect His creations and guide us towards the right path. They are known to handle various tasks from God such as sending messages to humanity and guiding us through every decision. What most people don’t know, however, is that the angels in heaven follow an angelic hierarchy regarding these tasks that God gives them. They have an organized structure, according to Christian theology, which are only assigned to them by God. There is even a difference between biblically accurate angels and the ones we see in cartoons or paintings. In fact, an accurate angel is far from a beautiful human with blonde hair and porcelain skin.
Maybe you’ve seen the painting. It’s called “Starry Night,” and at times we’ve had a framed print of it hanging in our entry hallway at home. How might that painting connect with this week’s text in Luke 21: 25-26? For that matter, why might we begin our Advent season with that apocalyptic scripture from near the end of Jesus’ story?
Unicorns are no strangers to religion. The Chinese unicorn, qilin, is mentioned in the Taoist and Buddhist mythology. How about unicorns and the Bible? Are unicorns mentioned in the Bible? This is what we are going to find out today.
Bible Linked to the Gospel of Barnabas held by the Turkish government at AnkaraTurkish News. A lot of the beliefs and influences from Christianity as well as other related religions have come from bibles that have written about 2000 years ago when Jesus was alive. Bibles are the closest thing to hard proof of the existence of Jesus Christ. All the testaments that have been written sometimes do not coincide by having small differences within the text, most probably because there have been multiple authors, but never has the world seen a bible that would tell quite a different story, especiallyadmitting that Jesus was not Crucified.
BERLIN, Ohio (WJW) – Christian Aid Ministries (CAM) held a press conference Monday to update the latest on the group’s members who were held hostage in Haiti. Seventeen members of the group were kidnapped in October. Twelve people made it to safety late last week and returned to the U.S. Five others had previously been […]
When the set time had fully come, God sent his Son (Galatians 4:4). WELS Christian Aid and Relief is privileged to serve the hurting and helpless in Jesus’ name. In times of disaster, we deploy volunteers to clean up the mess and restore order. When people need food, water, or medicine, we send the needed supplies. When one of our brothers or sisters is hurting, we do all we can to help and bring relief. We try to do these things in a timely fashion so that people receive the help they need as soon as possible.
There are largely two different types of people when it comes to directions. The first type, which I admittedly fall into, are the drivers who rely on signs and cardinal directions. If I was going to tell someone how to get from Fairbury to Chenoa, my direction would be to, “Go west on 24 about 11 miles.”
Israeli researchers on Wednesday displayed a Roman-era golden ring with an early Christian symbol for Jesus inscribed in its gemstone, found in a shipwreck off the ancient port of Caesarea. The thick octagonal gold ring with its green gemstone bore the figure of the "Good Shepherd" in the form of...
MILLERSBURG, Ohio — After nearly two months being held hostage in Haiti, members from the Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries found their freedom by escaping their captors in the darkness of night. “After discussing their plans, the group felt they should escape on the night of Wednesday, Dec. 15," spokesman...
Last week, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops released a statement clarifying who is entitled to receive Communion, though it falls short of restricting anyone from it. Though the statement mentions no politician by name, it comes as some quarters push toward denying communion to politicians who, according to some, go against the Church’s teachings by displaying outward resentment of their neighbors.
Medieval chant books and the parchment they were made of were designed to last a long time — so long, that pages of them can outlast the book itself. Across medieval Europe, monks and nuns and clergy in city cathedrals sang daily chants in communal forms of timed and sung prayer still practised by some Christians today. Fragments of chant books travel across time and space, ending up at antique stores, tucked away in attics or even made into book covers.
Our research collects images of these scattered and fragmented pages of chant and creates inventories of their contents,...
Discussions about women in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, also known as the LDS church or Mormon church, often revolve around one question: Will they ever be ordained?
Latter-day Saint women may serve as leaders of women’s or children’s organizations, but power in the church remains firmly in the hands of men.
In my research on Mormonism and gender, however, I’ve studied how women’s status and leadership have noticeably increased within Latter-day Saint families since the 1980s.
This change is significant, given the importance of the family in the church’s teachings. Latter-day Saints believe that families continue to be...
