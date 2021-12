Atlanta-bred rapper Latto has launched a new nonprofit and cemented the organization with a charitable holiday party. The “Bi**h From Da Souf” officially announced the Win Some Give Some Foundation and hosted the inaugural “Latto 4 The Ladies & Babies” Christmas party. The event was done in partnership with the local Clayton County organization Rainbow House at the Virginia Gray Burton Recreation Center. At the event, meals and Christmas gifts were provided for teen girls, as well as young mothers and their children including Black Santa merchandise, toys, Visa gift cards, free skating passes to their local rink, filled stockings, and...

CHARITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO