Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam was meeting with top leaders in Beijing on Wednesday to report to them on the territory’s first legislative elections held under new laws ensuring that only “patriots” loyal to the ruling Chinese Communist Party could run as candidates.As expected, Sunday’s elections for the 90-seat Legislative Council were swept by party-backed politicians who beat out the dwindling number of moderates and independents.Leading figures in the pro-democracy opposition have been intimidated into silence, jailed or forced into exile. Just 20 of the seats were directly elected while 40 were filled by members of a Beijing-appointed committee...

POLITICS ・ 14 HOURS AGO