Bedford, MA

Shawn J. Hanegan , Candidate for Select Board ~ Election 2022

By The Bedford Citizen
 3 days ago
I am pleased to announce my candidacy for Bedford Select Board in the upcoming Town Election. I have had the privilege of serving you in different roles for the past ten years, and I am asking for your trust and support so that I can serve you in a different way...

Elected Housing Authority Position will Become a 5-year Tenant Appointment, per Year-Old Statute

Bedford’s March 12, 2022, local election ballot will be missing a familiar office. According to Charlie Tickotsky of the Town Manager’s office, a state law that became effective almost a year ago requires each town to appoint a tenant member to its Housing Authority board. That means in Bedford there will now be three elected members, a gubernatorial appointee (currently William Moonan), and the tenant member.
BEDFORD, MA
Massachusetts Government
Superintendent Conrad’s Friday Update ~ December 17, 2021

As it does each week, Superintendent Conrad’s Friday message touches on a variety of topics important to the Bedford Schools. COVID-19 Like many communities throughout the state we have seen our number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise. To date, we are following a very similar pattern to last year. Last year we saw a rise in cases from Halloween through Thanksgiving and into winter break. This year has been similar. Please know that we are working closely with DESE and the Bedford Department of Health and Human Services to keep our staff and students safe. With that in mind, your child’s school may need to adjust its procedures to safeguard against the spread of COVID-19 in our schools. Please keep an eye out for any messaging to that effect that may come from your child’s principal.
BEDFORD, MA
FinCom Wrestles with FY23 Budget Guidelines

The Finance Committee is expected to approve guidelines for the fiscal 2023 municipal and school budgets at its virtual meeting Thursday. And at this point, there doesn’t appear to be a consensus. In recent years the committee has limited town departments to a 2.5 percent spending increase, while the...
Sheila Mehta-Green, Candidate for School Committee ~ Election 2022

~ Submitted by Sheila Mehta-Green, Ph.D. I am pleased to announce my candidacy for election to the School Committee. My husband Brian and I have been residents of Bedford for 20 years. We, along with our sons (one at BHS and one at JGMS), enjoy being active in our community. For the last 12 years, I have had the opportunity to benefit and contribute to the education experience in Bedford.
BEDFORD, MA
Bedford Election 2022 ~ Candidates Begin to Emerge for Town Offices

There’s less than a month until the town’s Citizens’ Caucus, and campaigns for municipal office are beginning to emerge. Bedford’s municipal election isn’t until Saturday, March 12, but the Jan. 4 caucus is a milestone, because that’s where candidates can be voted onto the ballot, thereby bypassing the requirement to obtain signatures on nominating petitions. And virtually every candidate receives the caucus nomination since the bylaws provide for choosing up to two for every vacancy.
BEDFORD, MA
Select Board Hears Extensive Report on Proposed Uses for Navy Property on Hartwell Road; Ad Hoc Committee Urges Land Acquisition for Solar Farm

Acquire the land and install an array of solar panels. That summarizes an exhaustive report by an ad hoc committee on the status of the so-called Naval Weapons Industrial Reserve Plant (NWIRP) on the north side of Hartwell Road, historically called Hartwell’s Hill. The panel, which has been researching...
Letter to the Editor: Change Mask Requirement to a Recommendation

I think that the Bedford Board of Health (BOH) should strongly consider revising its mask policy from a ‘mandate’ to a ‘recommendation’. We are adults and free to make our own choices. Given the current death and hospitalization rates in Massachusetts, the choice to wear a mask or have one’s family wear one, or as a business owner to require one’s patrons or employees to wear one should be left up to them. That’s their choice and ours as Americans.
BEDFORD, MA
Rep. Gordon, Legislature Pass Compromise Spending Bill for COVID-19 Needs and Recovery $3.82B Package includes Investments in Bedford

~ Submitted on behalf of Rep. Ken Gordon (D-Bedford) The Massachusetts Legislature approved a spending bill on Thursday that leverages American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and Fiscal Year 2021 (FY21) surplus funds to facilitate COVID-19 recovery efforts through one-time investments in housing, environment, and climate mitigation, economic development, workforce, health and human services, and education. The bill includes targeted investments introduced by Representative Ken Gordon for Bedford:
BEDFORD, MA
How Does a Building Become Historic? Some Thoughts from Bedford’s Historic Preservation Commission

Chair of Bedford’s Historic Preservation Commission. What do you think of when told that a particular building is designated as “historic”?. Some may tell you that it refers to a building that faithfully captures, or “freezes”, a period in the life of the building and/or its surroundings – like a museum. Others may tell you that it refers to a building with an interesting story to tell — like how it continued to be relevant to its community throughout its lifetime.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.

 https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/

