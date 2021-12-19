Shawn J. Hanegan , Candidate for Select Board ~ Election 2022

As it does each week, Superintendent Conrad’s Friday message touches on a variety of topics important to the Bedford Schools. COVID-19 Like many communities throughout the state we have seen our number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise. To date, we are following a very similar pattern to last year. Last year we saw a rise in cases from Halloween through Thanksgiving and into winter break. This year has been similar. Please know that we are working closely with DESE and the Bedford Department of Health and Human Services to keep our staff and students safe. With that in mind, your child’s school may need to adjust its procedures to safeguard against the spread of COVID-19 in our schools. Please keep an eye out for any messaging to that effect that may come from your child’s principal.

BEDFORD, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO