MENIFEE -- After receiving five offers, Audrey Garcia, a Santa Rosa Academy senior, last week signed a full scholarship with Westcliff University of Irvine to play softball. Audrey's parents, Angel Garcia and Claudia Ruiz-Garcia, described Audrey in the following words: "Our daughter has the heart of a champion. She is compassionate, driven to make herself better, and an amazing teammate. She wants the best not just for herself but for everyone around her.

MENIFEE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO