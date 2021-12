Accident on the South Sac Freeway Occurs Near Broadway Off-Ramp. A minor injury was reported in a December 13 traffic collision in Sacramento that occurred between two vehicles. The incident happened around 8:27 p.m. along the South Sacramento Freeway just south of the Broadway off-ramp when the collision occurred. One of the people involved in the collision was a woman who was eight months pregnant, and an infant was in the vehicle.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO