Nets' Cam Thomas: Starting Saturday

Many times, recruiting is a long, drawn out process, involving many months of relationship building, evaluation and development. But sometimes, it plays out in a rush. That was the case for Cam Jackson, a big defensive lineman from Spartanburg High School in Duncan, South Carolina. After receiving an invite to attend the West Virginia-Texas football game in November, he made the trip to Morgantown, watched a Mountaineer win, and left with something else — his first Division I football offer.
