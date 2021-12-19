ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nets' Cam Thomas: Starting Saturday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Thomas will start Saturday's game against the Magic....

www.cbssports.com

ClutchPoints

Lakers sign 2 players to bolster depth around LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers signed two players from the NBA G League on Monday morning as seven current players remain in the league’s health and safety protocols. First, the Lakers signed 6’5″ forward Jemerrio Jones, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Jones has played 11 games for the Wisconsin Herd (the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate) this season, averaging 6.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals per game. He’s shot 52.5 percent from the field, though he’s not a three-point shooting threat.
NBA
#Magic
CBS Sports

NBA COVID fallout: Lance Stephenson, Isaiah Thomas, Tyler Johnson among list of players on 10-day contracts

With more than 80 players in COVID health and safety protocols and the Omicron variant spreading at shocking speed, the NBA and the players union have agreed to new rules aimed at helping teams field fuller rosters. Teams will be permitted to sign one replacement player for each player who tests positive for COVID-19, and they will be required to sign at least one replacement player if two test positive, at least two replacement players if three test positive and at least three if four or more test positive, per ESPN.
NBA
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
bluegoldnews.com

Whirlwind Recruitment Nets Cam Jackson Verbal For WVU

Many times, recruiting is a long, drawn out process, involving many months of relationship building, evaluation and development. But sometimes, it plays out in a rush. That was the case for Cam Jackson, a big defensive lineman from Spartanburg High School in Duncan, South Carolina. After receiving an invite to attend the West Virginia-Texas football game in November, he made the trip to Morgantown, watched a Mountaineer win, and left with something else — his first Division I football offer.
MORGANTOWN, WV
thespun.com

USC QB Transfer Says Interesting School Was 1st To Contact Him

Earlier this month, USC quarterback Kedon Slovis decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Among the first schools to contact him was one of the Trojans’ greatest rivals. In an interview with TrojanSports.com, Slovis revealed that the Notre Dame Fighting Irish were the first team to call him. He said he was shocked by how quickly he heard back from any team, let alone Notre Dame.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Lakers’ LeBron James ‘ruined basketball,’ claims ex-Cavs teammate

A former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate is blaming LeBron James, now on the Los Angeles Lakers, for ruining basketball. According to ex-Cavs player Iman Shumpert, James “ruined basketball” when he left Cleveland for the Miami Heat. Shumpert shared his opinion on James’ business decision on the Bootleg Kev podcast...
NBA
CBS Minnesota

Timberwolves Sign Forward Chris Silva, Guard Rayjon Tucker To 10-Day Contracts

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday announced a couple 10-day contract signings. The team is bringing in forward Chris Silva and guard Rayjon Tucker. Silva was originally signed to the Wolves’ training camp roster in September and saw action in one preseason matchup. In 12 games with the Iowa Wolves, he is averaging 15.1 points and leads in rebounds per game with 9.6. Silva was previously at the Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings. Tucker has been in 13 games for the Wisconsin Herd this season, averaging 17.1 points per game. He saw NBA action previously with the Utah Jazz and the Philadelphia 76ers.   More On WCCO.com: ‘It’s Going To Be Hard’: Minnesota Family Grieving The Loss Of Husband Kim Potter Trial, Dec. 20: Jury Ends First Day Of Deliberations Without Verdict ‘Countless Racially-Motivated Incidents’ Lead To High School Walkout In Cottage Grove How Reliable Are At-Home COVID Tests? Are They Covered By Insurance?
NBA
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Gets starting nod Monday

Talbot will be between the pipes in Dallas on Monday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Talbot is coming off back-to-back losses for just the second time this season and will no doubt be eager to rebound against the Stars. With game postponements, the Wild won't play again until after the Christmas break, so Talbot figures to continue carrying a heavy workload moving forward.
NHL

