Ryanair CEO Thinks ‘Idiot’ Anti-Vaxxers Shouldn’t Be Allowed on Flights

By Anna Venarchik
 3 days ago
Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary has said “idiot” anti-vaxxers shouldn’t be allowed to visit hospitals, ride subways, shop for groceries, and certainly shouldn’t be allowed to fly in airplanes, The...

Ryanair’s CEO Calls On Unvaccinated To Be Barred From Flights

In an interview on Wednesday, Michael O’Leary said he would support limiting air travel to those who are vaccinated. The Ryanair CEO says that this would replace the onerous testing regimes currently in place in the UK and encourage people to get vaccinated. Meanwhile, the government’s latest red list pivot has caused general confusion as travelers began streaming out of quarantine hotels yesterday morning.
