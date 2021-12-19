ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What should you say if your child asks if Santa is real?

By Independent TV
The Independent
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to my mother, my older brother believed in Santa Claus for “too long.” Afraid other kids would make fun of him, she read him Helen Siiteri’s classic, The Adventures of Nicholas. When she closed the book, my brother was in tears and puzzled. “You lied...

www.independent.co.uk

TODAY.com

To the Santa who made fun of my daughter's flapping hands

To the Santa who made fun of my daughter’s flapping,. My kids have waited all year to sit on your coveted lap. Excitement was bursting through their bodies. Which is why when my daughter took a seat beside you, her hands began to flap and flutter with joy. This...
dailytitan.com

Children deserve to know the truth about Santa Claus

With Christmas quickly approaching, decorations are being put out, lights are being hung and people are starting to get in the Christmas spirit. Kids are busy writing their wish lists to Santa Claus, eager to send them off to the North Pole. Children will spend the entire month of December anticipating the arrival of Santa and the gifts he will deliver on Christmas Eve.
NBC News

35 clever Christmas jokes for kids

It's the most wonderful time of the year — and it's time to laugh until your belly shakes like a bowl full of jelly. While there are plenty of PG-13 holiday jokes, there is always room for a wholesome holiday chuckle. Here are the top 35 funny Christmas jokes for kids to get the whole family in the spirit.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Santa Reminds Us - Believing is Seeing

SEATTLE, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- I will tell you a secret - Santa's magic is the Christmas spirit. Wondrous stuff! It powers the sleigh, makes reindeer fly and even bends time and space so Santa can visit every home in one night, and twinkle himself down chimneys. What is Christmas spirit you ask? It is all those qualities that we cannot touch, but only feel and do our best to share with others - love, kindness, gratitude, belief. Santa has more Christmas spirit than anyone, anywhere. If you had even half as much as he does you could do magic too!
Omaha.com

I avoided having an Elf on the Shelf for years — until now

I have blissfully scooted by year after year not participating in Elf on the Shelf at my house. In fact, I wrote an article in 2015 about why the elf wouldn't appear at our house. At the time, I had an infant and a 4-year-old, and nearly all of our friends were participating. I was against it for a few reasons.
countryliving.com

Can You Find Santa's Missing Hat in the Christmas Wrapping Paper?

Another day in December, another seek-and-find puzzle to get you in the holiday spirit, and this brainteaser is, hands down, one of the most difficult puzzles you've ever seen. With Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa just around the corner, holidaycottages.co.uk is prompting brainteaser-lovers everywhere to find Santa's missing hat in this holiday wrapping paper that's covered in winter fun.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
thefoothillsfocus.com

Around the Bluhmin' Town: The truth about Santa Claus

Do you believe in Santa? Yes, of course you do. Who can honestly say that there is no Santa? As we approach Christmas, there are so many reasons to believe. My uncle used to say that there are four stages of the “Santa Story.” First, you believe in Santa. Then you stop believing in Santa. Then you become Santa. Lastly, you end up looking like Santa. The big guy in a red suit is more than just some made-up token of gift giving. When people claim Christmas has become “too commercial,” they might point at Santa as the culprit. Hey, don’t blame him! We did that all by ourselves. Santa was the one who gave that one meaningful gift per child, from a sleigh, on a wintry night, with nothing but true and good intentions. We all need a little Santa in our lives.
kidsactivitiesblog.com

Free Printable Letter to Santa Template for Kids

Writing a Letter to Santa is one of our favorite Christmas Activities and that just became so much easier with our adorable and festive free Santa letter template you can instantly download and print this holiday season for kids of all ages to write a letter to Santa Claus. Blank...
People

Pentagon Says Santa Claus Will Be Tracked on Christmas Eve — and 'He Will Be Kept Safe'

With Santa Claus getting ready to make his annual trip to deliver presents, the U.S. government confirmed they'll keep track of his flight to make sure nothing goes wrong. On Monday, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby assured children and parents everywhere that the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) will continue to track Saint Nick's location this year, just as they have every year since 1955.
Linda Tate

A Cup of Coffee - What do our children want for Christmas?

We are going to talk about the reality of Santa. Is Santa real? Are we being liar faces when we tell our children about a Santa?. As a mother, I struggled with these questions myself. As a child, I was a firm believer. Santa always stopped at our house “first”, because he had a lot of houses to get to, so on Christmas Eve, we opened our presents. My parents would put me into the car, on the pretense of going out to look at Christmas lights. My dad would inevitably have to go back into the house for some reason…to use the restroom, to retrieve a forgotten wallet, or some other silly excuse. In all actuality, he was shoving the presents under the tree.
TODAY.com

See the sweet way this mom modifies elf dolls for kids with disabilities

This holiday season, lots of kids all over the world are going to ask their parents (and Santa) for a doll. Ideally, a doll that looks a little bit like they do. But that's a real challenge for parents when their children are differently abled, or experiencing an ongoing illness that changes their appearance.
castlecountryradio.com

Santa Claus comes to town as Santa Flight lands for Creekview Elementary

Did you see and hear all the airplanes coming and going at the Airport Monday morning, or the procession of school buses with a police escort? Well it was all for a good cause as Santa Flight landed at the Carbon County Airport this morning bringing gifts an school supplies to the students of Creekview Elementary.
Aurora News Register

Santa’s favorite cookie: an in-depth discussion

BigRich is a self-proclaimed “cookie guy.” Just like the big man in a red suit from the North Pole, cookies are a weakness. No, they’re necessary. How else is Santa Claus supposed to deliver presents to every kid in one night? Cookies are required to get the job done. But which cookie is the right cookie? Does Santa Claus have a favorite? We all know how vital milk is to this particular…
TheConversationAU

Why kids should not have lots of toys (and what to do if yours have too many)

The festive season reinforces something parents and carers already know – many children today have a lot of toys. In the United States, children receive more than US$6,500 (A$9,073) worth of toys between the ages of two and 12. Here in Australia, the toy industry is worth more than A$3.7 billion annually. Lockdowns have resulted in online toy sales growing by 21.4% during 2021, with the online toy industry now growing faster than the overall online retail sector. The number of toys in Australian households is likely to increase when Christmas gift giving starts in earnest. Apart from environmental concerns, having...
