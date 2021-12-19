What should you say if your child asks if Santa is real?

Do you believe in Santa? Yes, of course you do. Who can honestly say that there is no Santa? As we approach Christmas, there are so many reasons to believe. My uncle used to say that there are four stages of the “Santa Story.” First, you believe in Santa. Then you stop believing in Santa. Then you become Santa. Lastly, you end up looking like Santa. The big guy in a red suit is more than just some made-up token of gift giving. When people claim Christmas has become “too commercial,” they might point at Santa as the culprit. Hey, don’t blame him! We did that all by ourselves. Santa was the one who gave that one meaningful gift per child, from a sleigh, on a wintry night, with nothing but true and good intentions. We all need a little Santa in our lives.

SOCIETY ・ 10 DAYS AGO