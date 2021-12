The Montana State Bobcats are heading to the big dance in Frisco, Texas to face the North Dakota State Bison on January 8, 2022. Saturday's semifinal game was one of the biggest in Montana State history, as the Bobcats defeated South Dakota State 31-17. A win that advanced the Bobcats into the National title game for the first time in 37 years! In 1984, the Bobcats defeated Louisiana Tech 19-6 in the NCAA Division I-AA Championship Game.

